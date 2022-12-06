Arch Amenities Group Acquires Hutchinson Consulting, Expanding its Staffing and Wellness Capabilities

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced the acquisition of Hutchinson Consulting, a firm that provides management-level recruiting services to the hospitality, wellness and estate management industries and is nationally known for award-winning spa and wellness center design and development.

Barry Goldstein, Arch Amenities Group chief executive officer, called Hutchinson "one of the most notable brands in the wellness space" and said the acquisition "is a huge win for Arch and our customers," adding: "With Hutchinson, we evolve our ability to recruit the best possible candidates, leading to growth and success for our valued clients."

Goldstein credited Hutchinson's principal partners, Michael G. Tompkins and Carol Stratford, with working with their colleagues to "successfully build transformative teams for their clients designed to strengthen wellness brands, drive revenue and meet the ever-increasing need for innovative wellness solutions that inspire."

Both will join Arch's executive leadership team, Tompkins as managing director of recruiting services and Stratford as managing director of wellness consulting. Hutchinson's entire recruiting team, consisting of seasoned wellness and hospitality experts, also will join Arch as part of the acquisition.

"As the demand for wellness services and amenities increases, we know that better recruiting leads to enhanced business opportunities," said Tompkins. "Our unmatched expertise in sourcing the best, most qualified talent in the wellness industry helps our client partners build engaged and long-lasting teams."

Stratford said Hutchinson's focus "has always been about delivering optimal experiences and operational excellence through thoughtful solutions and wellness innovations," adding: "As we move forward as part of Arch Amenities Group, we look forward to helping our clients grow their presence through the power of great people and exceptional delivery."

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas and private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

