MiamiWeb3 Summit Wows Guests with World-Class Speakers, a Packed Agenda, and Extensive Networking

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural MiamiWeb3 Summit, which debuted November 28th-30th, 2022, ended with roaring applause in the sold-out venue of the InterContinental Miami Hotel. With nearly 1,500 guests in attendance, MiamiWeb3 was one of the most successful institutional Web3 events, primarily resulting from its all-star speaker lineup, enlightening topics, and full networking sessions.

The MiamiWeb3 Summit, co-organized by the City of Miami, CTH Group, and Atlas, featured heavy-hitting speakers covering nearly the entire spectrum of Web3. Tim Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates and Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano of Pomp Investments shared their views on the future of the industry, highlighting its disruptive potential, while visionary policymakers Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, Senator of Wyoming Cynthia Lummis and Executive Director of the Blockchain Association Kristin Smith gave guests a rare glimpse into their thoughts around Web3 and crypto policy, emphasizing the need for benchmark regulations.

Traditional financial institutions, including S&P Global, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman joined the stage as well, with senior leaders Chuck Mounts, Kevin Farrelly, and Derek Devens, sharing that they believe Web3 and crypto are here to stay and that Web3 technologies have the potential to provide real value to users.

Beyond Finance and Policy, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences explored the unique opportunities surrounding how Web3 could further transform the changing world of entertainment.

A Web3 summit is not complete without Web3-native superstars: Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles, a hugely successful non-fungible token (NFT) collection now leading the foray into music NFTs, joined MiamiWeb3 to discuss innovation and healthy disruptive growth. Later, David S. Bennahum, CEO of Ready Games, a leading Web3 gaming infrastructure company, which is also a portfolio company of Fundamental Labs affiliated to CTH Group explained how game developers could transition their Web2 games into Web3 to tap into the massive potential that Web3 unlocks.

Raymond Yuan, Chairman and Founder of CTH Group and Atlas, the Web3 visionary who made MiamiWeb3 possible, shared his views on the current market "winter." He urged the Web3 community to continue to build and focus on value creation, emphasizing that Web3 is still a young industry with huge potential to profoundly impact the world.

MiamiWeb3 featured over 100 leading speakers, covering nearly every angle of Web3, including,

Jim Esposito , Chief Operating Office of MoonPay

Daniel Schoenberger , Chief Legal Officer of Web3 Foundation

John D'Agostino, Senior Advisor, Coinbase Institutional

Nic Carter , General Partner, Castle Island Ventures

Derek Devens , Managing Director & Sr. Portfolio Manager, Neuberger Berman

Nicole Valentine , FinTech Director, Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute

Benedict Cooney , Deputy Executive Director, Technology & Public Policy, Tony Blair Institute

Josh Lipsky , Senior Director, GeoEconomics Center, Atlantic Council

Mike McGlone , Senior Commodity Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence

Sandy Carter , SVP, Unstoppable Domains

Julian Holguin , CEO of Doodles

Jennifer Choi , VP, Strategic Initiatives & Growth Planning, Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena

About CTH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), the CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including: blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service; venture capital investment; and digital asset management, CTH Group's unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world's largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

