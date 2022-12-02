Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Joins Conception Nurseries Advisory Board

California cannabis micropropagation nursery taps agriculture vet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis tissue culture clone innovator Conception Nurseries proudly welcomes agriculture industry veteran Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Consulting and King Solomon Nutrients to their advisory board. Solomon brings over 25 years of experience in modern horticulture to his new role, supporting the commercial production of clones and bringing optimized plant nutrition knowledge to the R&D team.



Solomon provides cultivation consultation to numerous farms within and outside of the cannabis industry. His hands-on expertise in controlled environment agriculture includes start-to-finish cultivation best practices, building out and deploying new grow facilities, and helping cannabis growers implement data-oriented and business-savvy processes. Before advising on cannabis, he spent close to two decades in vegetable farming. As new legal markets came online, Solomon started to bring advanced and large-scale cropping systems to cannabis.



"Damian's depth of knowledge and hands-on experience in cannabis cultivation and plant science is instrumental in building a sustainable supply chain," said Conception's CEO Kevin Brooks. "Having subject matter experts like Damian on our team will ensure that Conception is continuously able to deliver value to our customers."



While many cannabis companies are struggling due to over-regulation, high taxes and a lack of options to get legal product, Conception Nurseries continues to grow by bringing cost-saving solutions to cultivators of all sizes.



Solomon commented, "I'm honored to serve as an advisor to Conception Nurseries to help build upon the incredible work the team has done so far by collaborating on strategic efforts which will drive new opportunities in emerging global markets. I'm thankful for Conception Nurseries trusting in both Plant Geek and King Solomon and look forward to our future work together."

ABOUT CONCEPTION NURSERIES

Conception Nurseries is an agriculture-technology company solving cannabis cultivators' problems with tissue culture technology (micropropagation). Cannabis cultivators have depended on "mother plants" to produce clones, delivering inconsistent harvests with diluted and uncontrollable traits. They are unable to accurately forecast production and inconsistent end-users' experiences. Micropropagation is widely used in industrial agriculture to address the exact problems cannabis cultivators face today. Conception produces identical, healthy plantlets with consistent characteristics, reducing cultivators' operational risks and costs while increasing their revenues and delivering a dependable end-user experience. For more information, visit conceptionnurseries.com . (CA license numbers CCL19-0004127 and C13-0000182-LIC)

