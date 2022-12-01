NEXGEL to Host Fireside Chat with CEO Adam Levy on December 14th at 11:00 a.m. ET

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), ("NEXGEL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced today it will host a virtual fireside chat with its Chief Executive Officer, Adam Levy, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

During the event, Mr. Levy will provide an operational update including an overview of the Company's recent milestones, including:

Positive results from its proof-of-concept study comparing its diclofenac hydrogel patches designed to treat pain indications such as arthritis, joint pain, muscle aches and more against leading commercially available topical treatments;

Development of a new, proprietary hydrogel eye patch to treat amblyopia, a type of poor vision that typically occurs in one or both eyes often referred to as lazy eye, that is much gentler on the skin and is manufactured without the use of harsh chemicals or painful adhesives; and

® hydrogel dressing on postoperative scarring and complications. The results demonstrated significant scar improvement in patients treated with SilverSeal. The publication in SAGE Journals' Scars, Burns and Healing , a peer-reviewed journal that focuses on scar and burns research, published new data from a study evaluating the impact of NEXGEL's SilverSealhydrogel dressing on postoperative scarring and complications. The results demonstrated significant scar improvement in patients treated with SilverSeal.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at nexgel@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

