Marvion Embarks On New Business Initiative To Help Businesses Tap Into The Fast Growing Web 3.0 Market

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to share that it will be rolling out a new business initiative – termed as "Brand Activation Campaign" to help businesses adopt Web 3.0 strategies to tap into the fast growing Web 3.0 market.

Marvion's "Brand Activation Campaign"

Marvion's "Brand Activation Campaign" is an end-to-end service that helps businesses adopt and responsibly implement blockchain technologies to add value to the business as a whole. It includes, and is not limited to creating an online community by building memberships with purposeful digital ownership tokens (DOTs), facilitating the buying and selling of DOTs on the Marvion Metastudio with the option of having royalty income tracked, as well as building metaverses in the virtual world.

Commenting on the new business initiative, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion said, "We are constantly innovating and thinking of ways to help businesses transit from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. With our inhouse technology capabilities and various proprietary platforms (Marvion Metastudio and Marvion Metaverse), we can help businesses create digital assets and experiences, as well as create a highly engaging metaverse environment where those assets and experiences can be marketed, sold and shared. Through the Web 3.0 Brand Activation Campaigns, brands and companies will be able to build thousands of new customers by way of the sale of DOTs as DOT holders."

Chua further added, "In providing our service solutions, we rely on third party blockchain platforms. Our solutions, however, are blockchain independent in that we do not rely on a single blockchain provider to complete our service solutions but may switch our media to different blockchain services on an as needed basis. We see that having a social media strategy for businesses is critical now, and having a Web 3.0 strategy will become the new essential for all businesses. We intend to fully focus on providing business solutions and hope that more companies can come onboard for this service and see successful results with us."

For more information on Marvion and its metaverse offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

For media queries, please contact:

Media@Marvion.Media

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: www.marvion.media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: www.t.me/marvion_media

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

