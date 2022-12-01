Cheez-It® takes pre-game rituals to absurd heights with 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' Hotel Rooms and On-Field Suites – decked-out rooms on and off the field that look and feel straight out of a Cheez-It box

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It®, the cheeziest sponsor of college football with four years of Cheez-It Bowl action and the title partner of the new Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, is giving football players and fans even more reasons to wake up "Feelin the Cheeziest." This year, the brand is creating exclusive Cheez-It "Feelin' the Cheeziest" Hotel Rooms: four hotel rooms at the official team hotels that look and feel straight out of a Cheez-It box.

Cheez-It® wants football players and fans to wake up ‘feelin’ the cheeziest’ at this season’s cheez-it bowl and new cheez-it citrus bowl (PRNewswire)

Cheez-It aims to ink its first-ever name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with four of the most absurdly cheezy Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl players having the chance to check-in to hotel rooms the night before their respective showdowns to wake up "Feelin' the Cheeziest" – next-level excitement and waking up amped up for an epic game day. The selected ACC and Big 12 (Cheez-It Bowl) and SEC and Big Ten (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl) conference athletes will spend the night in decked-out hotel rooms with Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It orange and yellow mood lighting and unbe-cheez-able plush pillows for the cheeziest sleep of their dreams.

"For years we've created absurdly satisfying game day experiences for fans, but this year we're bringing the over-the-top excitement only Cheez-It can give directly to players," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. "By offering the cheeziest players the full Cheez-It experience via our first-ever NIL deal, we hope to take team spirit to the next level and give them a one-of-a-kind stay before a one-of-a-kind matchup."

In true Cheez-It fashion, the absurdly satisfying action does not stop there! Select lucky fans will have the chance to spend the night before the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium, and then watch the game from the Cheez-It "Feelin' the Cheeziest" On-Field Suites. These absurdly cheezy hotel room replicas, positioned in the endzone at Camping World Stadium, deliver everything fans need to take their cheering to champion levels with Cheez-It sofas, blankets, pillows and – that's right – a luxurious Cheez-It bed. Fans who attend the official Cheez-It Bowl pep rallies on Dec. 28 at Pointe Orlando will have a chance to win. For official rules, click here (no purchase necessary).

"We are excited to offer select fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night in Camping World Stadium before game day, a place that has hosted so many meaningful Cheez-It moments," said Storm. "Lucky fans will experience the Cheez-It Bowl magic from the moment they wake up – ensuring they're ready to bring next-level game day energy right from the endzone."

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl kicks off on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the newly-named 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Whether it be the Cheez-It Bowl, Cheez-It Citrus Bowl or any bowl game, Cheez-It offers a cheezy, crunchy satisfaction that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser and an essential part of any game day celebration. Don't forget to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, as well as @CheezItBowl and @CitrusBowl on your favorite social media platform to catch all the absurdly satisfying antics and get ready to feel the cheeziest!

ABBREVIATED RULES: No Purchase Necessary. Promotion is on-site event entry that will be held on 12/28/22 from approx. 4:00 PM (ET) to approx. 5:30 PM (ET) ("Promotion Period") at Pointe Orlando in Orlando, FL for two (2) separate 2022 Cheez-It Bowl Pep Rally events. The first pep rally event for the Atlantic Coast Conference team will start at approx. 4:00 PM (ET) and end at approx. 4:45 PM (ET); the second pep rally event for the Big 12 team will start at approx. 4:45 PM (ET) and end at approx. 5:30 PM (ET). Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry; and are physically in attendance at one of the events during the Promotion Period. Attendance at an event and entry into the Promotion are free. Subject to complete Official Rules found at the event or cheezit.com/FeelinTheCheeziestFan. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

