TrueCar Releases Analysis of November Industry Sales

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

OEMs' first response to increasing inventories is to pull the fleet lever

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,136,329 units in November 2022, up 7% from a year ago and about on par with October 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14 million, up 9% from November 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 954,799 units, about even from a year ago and down about 3% from October 2022.

(PRNewswire)

"Inventories are on pace for a fourth consecutive month of double-digit increases. Consumers, however, continue to face affordability challenges and high monthly payments, keeping many on the sidelines," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "To maintain sales momentum, manufacturers appear to be shifting some of the new supply to non-retail sales."

November fleet sales are up 68% year-over-year, and up 21% over October.

"A TrueCar survey showed that 77% of shoppers are brand agnostic, open to finding whichever make meets their needs. Because incentives and price reductions have not yet materialized, there's a larger potential for brand conquesting," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "There is potential for a growth-minded OEM to lean into this opportunity."

Additional November Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and about even with October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 68% from a year ago and up 21% from October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2022.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 14 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for November 2022 are expected to reach almost 3 million, down 13% from a year ago and even with October 2022.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.6% compared to October 2022 at 6.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9.8%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

30,798

30,441

33,398

1.2 %

-2.9 %

-7.8 %

-4.1 %

Daimler

26,483

25,101

29,425

5.5 %

1.3 %

-10.0 %

-6.4 %

Ford

149,857

157,417

156,917

-4.8 %

-8.6 %

-4.5 %

-0.7 %

GM

199,521

139,618

201,296

42.9 %

37.2 %

-0.9 %

3.1 %

Honda

82,410

85,055

81,545

-3.1 %

-7.0 %

1.1 %

5.1 %

Hyundai

62,626

49,347

64,957

26.9 %

21.8 %

-3.6 %

0.3 %

Kia

56,595

45,318

58,276

24.9 %

19.9 %

-2.9 %

1.0 %

Nissan

64,595

57,625

66,678

12.1 %

7.6 %

-3.1 %

0.8 %

Stellantis

110,357

125,415

111,941

-12.0 %

-15.5 %

-1.4 %

2.5 %

Subaru

46,700

33,045

48,568

41.3 %

35.7 %

-3.8 %

0.0 %

Tesla

41,537

33,980

43,198

22.2 %

17.3 %

-3.8 %

0.0 %

Toyota

173,583

154,139

187,367

12.6 %

8.1 %

-7.4 %

-3.7 %

Volkswagen Group

44,998

41,642

48,506

8.1 %

3.7 %

-7.2 %

-3.5 %

Industry

1,136,329

1,021,610

1,181,176

11.2 %

6.8 %

-3.8 %

0.1 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

28,948

28,811

30,719

0.5 %

-3.5 %

-5.8 %

-2.0 %

Daimler

24,336

22,899

27,379

6.3 %

2.0 %

-11.1 %

-7.6 %

Ford

106,765

122,181

117,377

-12.6 %

-16.1 %

-9.0 %

-5.4 %

GM

148,007

125,465

166,418

18.0 %

13.2 %

-11.1 %

-7.5 %

Honda

80,327

84,618

79,266

-5.1 %

-8.9 %

1.3 %

5.4 %

Hyundai

61,057

48,706

64,207

25.4 %

20.3 %

-4.9 %

-1.1 %

Kia

54,632

42,539

56,318

28.4 %

23.3 %

-3.0 %

0.9 %

Nissan

56,932

51,233

54,410

11.1 %

6.7 %

4.6 %

8.8 %

Stellantis

76,486

100,611

89,438

-24.0 %

-27.0 %

-14.5 %

-11.1 %

Subaru

45,699

32,378

47,294

41.1 %

35.5 %

-3.4 %

0.5 %

Tesla

35,023

33,656

36,193

4.1 %

-0.1 %

-3.2 %

0.6 %

Toyota

155,752

144,204

167,783

8.0 %

3.7 %

-7.2 %

-3.5 %

Volkswagen Group

40,363

40,941

44,314

-1.4 %

-5.4 %

-8.9 %

-5.3 %

Industry

954,799

919,212

1,025,020

3.9 %

-0.3 %

-6.9 %

-3.1 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

1,850

1,630

2,679

13.5 %

8.9 %

-31.0 %

-28.2 %

Daimler

2,147

2,202

2,046

-2.5 %

-6.4 %

4.9 %

9.1 %

Ford

43,092

35,236

39,540

22.3 %

17.4 %

9.0 %

13.3 %

GM

51,514

14,153

34,878

264.0 %

249.4 %

47.7 %

53.6 %

Honda

2,083

437

2,279

377.1 %

358.0 %

-8.6 %

-4.9 %

Hyundai

1,569

641

750

144.7 %

134.9 %

109.2 %

117.6 %

Kia

1,963

2,779

1,958

-29.4 %

-32.2 %

0.2 %

4.3 %

Nissan

7,663

6,392

12,268

19.9 %

15.1 %

-37.5 %

-35.0 %

Stellantis

33,871

24,804

22,503

36.6 %

31.1 %

50.5 %

56.5 %

Subaru

1,001

667

1,274

50.1 %

44.1 %

-21.4 %

-18.3 %

Tesla

6,514

324

7,005

1910.2 %

1829.8 %

-7.0 %

-3.3 %

Toyota

17,831

9,935

19,584

79.5 %

72.3 %

-9.0 %

-5.3 %

Volkswagen Group

4,635

701

4,192

560.7 %

534.3 %

10.6 %

15.0 %

Industry

178,597

102,200

153,223

74.8 %

67.8 %

16.6 %

21.2 %

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

6.0 %

5.4 %

8.0 %

12.2 %

-25.1 %

Daimler

8.1 %

8.8 %

7.0 %

-7.6 %

16.6 %

Ford

28.8 %

22.4 %

25.2 %

28.5 %

14.1 %

GM

25.8 %

10.1 %

17.3 %

154.7 %

49.0 %

Honda

2.5 %

0.5 %

2.8 %

392.4 %

-9.6 %

Hyundai

2.5 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

92.8 %

117.0 %

Kia

3.5 %

6.1 %

3.4 %

-43.4 %

3.2 %

Nissan

11.9 %

11.1 %

18.4 %

7.0 %

-35.5 %

Stellantis

30.7 %

19.8 %

20.1 %

55.2 %

52.7 %

Subaru

2.1 %

2.0 %

2.6 %

6.2 %

-18.3 %

Tesla

15.7 %

1.0 %

16.2 %

1544.5 %

-3.3 %

Toyota

10.3 %

6.4 %

10.5 %

59.4 %

-1.7 %

Volkswagen Group

10.3 %

1.7 %

8.6 %

511.4 %

19.2 %

Industry

15.7 %

10.0 %

13.0 %

57.1 %

21.2 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

BMW

2.7 %

3.0 %

2.8 %

Daimler

2.3 %

2.5 %

2.5 %

Ford

13.2 %

15.4 %

13.3 %

GM

17.6 %

13.7 %

17.0 %

Honda

7.3 %

8.3 %

6.9 %

Hyundai

5.5 %

4.8 %

5.5 %

Kia

5.0 %

4.4 %

4.9 %

Nissan

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

Stellantis

9.7 %

12.3 %

9.5 %

Subaru

4.1 %

3.2 %

4.1 %

Tesla

3.7 %

3.3 %

3.7 %

Toyota

15.3 %

15.1 %

15.9 %

Volkswagen Group

4.0 %

4.1 %

4.1 %


95.9 %

95.7 %

95.8 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

BMW

3.0 %

3.1 %

3.0 %

Daimler

2.5 %

2.5 %

2.7 %

Ford

11.2 %

13.3 %

11.5 %

GM

15.5 %

13.6 %

16.2 %

Honda

8.4 %

9.2 %

7.7 %

Hyundai

6.4 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

Kia

5.7 %

4.6 %

5.5 %

Nissan

6.0 %

5.6 %

5.3 %

Stellantis

8.0 %

10.9 %

8.7 %

Subaru

4.8 %

3.5 %

4.6 %

Tesla

3.7 %

3.7 %

3.5 %

Toyota

16.3 %

15.7 %

16.4 %

Volkswagen Group

4.2 %

4.5 %

4.3 %


95.8 %

95.5 %

95.7 %

ATP



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$68,658

$61,769

$70,318

11.2 %

-2.4 %

Daimler

$73,959

$67,617

$71,784

9.4 %

3.0 %

Ford

$54,233

$48,709

$52,756

11.3 %

2.8 %

GM

$53,079

$54,388

$52,043

-2.4 %

2.0 %

Honda

$37,101

$35,176

$37,913

5.5 %

-2.1 %

Hyundai

$36,706

$35,814

$37,143

2.5 %

-1.2 %

Kia

$34,252

$33,620

$34,383

1.9 %

-0.4 %

Nissan

$36,964

$34,290

$37,094

7.8 %

-0.4 %

Stellantis

$55,408

$52,665

$54,693

5.2 %

1.3 %

Subaru

$35,392

$34,767

$34,855

1.8 %

1.5 %

Toyota

$41,297

$40,227

$39,908

2.7 %

3.5 %

Volkswagen Group

$47,418

$44,754

$45,682

6.0 %

3.8 %

Industry

$45,290

$44,074

$44,769

2.8 %

1.2 %


$1,216


$521



Incentives



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$1,305

$2,786

$1,366

-53.2 %

-4.4 %

Daimler

$1,209

$2,427

$1,286

-50.2 %

-6.0 %

Ford

$965

$2,462

$1,020

-60.8 %

-5.4 %

GM

$1,334

$1,829

$1,377

-27.1 %

-3.2 %

Honda

$1,028

$1,599

$1,050

-35.7 %

-2.1 %

Hyundai

$1,056

$1,209

$855

-12.6 %

23.5 %

Kia

$552

$1,652

$423

-66.6 %

30.6 %

Nissan

$1,349

$1,995

$1,437

-32.4 %

-6.2 %

Stellantis

$1,604

$2,465

$1,333

-34.9 %

20.4 %

Subaru

$638

$1,058

$671

-39.7 %

-4.9 %

Toyota

$720

$1,257

$754

-42.7 %

-4.5 %

Volkswagen Group

$1,650

$2,089

$1,506

-21.0 %

9.6 %

Industry

$1,072

$1,903

$1,060

-43.7 %

1.1 %


-$831


$12



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

1.9 %

4.5 %

1.9 %

-57.9 %

-2.1 %

Daimler

1.6 %

3.6 %

1.8 %

-54.5 %

-8.8 %

Ford

1.8 %

5.1 %

1.9 %

-64.8 %

-8.0 %

GM

2.5 %

3.4 %

2.6 %

-25.3 %

-5.1 %

Honda

2.8 %

4.5 %

2.8 %

-39.1 %

0.1 %

Hyundai

2.9 %

3.4 %

2.3 %

-14.8 %

25.0 %

Kia

1.6 %

4.9 %

1.2 %

-67.2 %

31.1 %

Nissan

3.6 %

5.8 %

3.9 %

-37.3 %

-5.8 %

Stellantis

2.9 %

4.7 %

2.4 %

-38.1 %

18.8 %

Subaru

1.8 %

3.0 %

1.9 %

-40.7 %

-6.3 %

Toyota

1.7 %

3.1 %

1.9 %

-44.2 %

-7.7 %

Volkswagen Group

3.5 %

4.7 %

3.3 %

-25.4 %

5.6 %

Industry

2.4 %

4.3 %

2.4 %

-45.2 %

0.0 %

Revenue



Manufacturer

Nov 2022 Forecast

Nov 2021 Actual

Oct 2022 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$51,464,397,411

$45,026,320,944

$52,880,515,204

14.3 %

-2.7 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo
TrueCar, Inc. Logo(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-releases-analysis-of-november-industry-sales-301689981.html

SOURCE TrueCar.com

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.