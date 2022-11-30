Tipperary Sales, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor Dealer, Names Heather Morin Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, announces the appointment of Heather Morin as Chief Financial Officer.

"The Tipperary CFO role is a high-level strategic partnership serving with the CEO and leadership team to further the mission of the company," says Martha Brown CEO Tipperary Sales. "In this role, Ms. Morin will manage financial elements of the company while also collaborating with key executives on initiatives that better support business operations and growth for the next iteration of company success."

Most recently with Cherry Bekaert, Morin brings more than twenty years of public accounting and consulting expertise to Tipperary. Morin, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Augusta University—holding both a Masters of Business and Bachelors of Business in Accounting. Morin will remain in Augusta, working from the company's Business Services office. "I am honored to be joining Tipperary Sales in this capacity. The company has a strong 47-year history and I look forward to collaborating with its great team for continued growth and success," says Morin.

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores, with annual sales exceeding $67mm, and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in the nation. Tipperary Sales has been named both "Retail Partner of the Year" and "Ronald McDonald House Charity Partner of the Year" by La-Z-Boy, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, N.C.; 9215 Northlake W Dr in Charlotte, N.C.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, N.C.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, S.C.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, S.C.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, S.C.

For more information, please visit www.la-z-boy.com/southeast.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life ComfortablySM.

