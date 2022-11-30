Peach State Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Facility Access for People with Disabilities

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peach State Health Plan announced its partnership with the National Council on Independent Living in support of the Barrier Removal Fund program.

The Barrier Removal Fund is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI), which offers financial assistance to medical providers in Georgia for enhancements to their healthcare facilities that will increase access and ease of care for patients with disabilities. Together, the organizations will work to identify healthcare providers in need of specialized patient care equipment or structural improvements at their facilities.

"This partnership furthers Peach State Health Plan's commitment to expanding the access of quality healthcare to Georgians with disabilities, their companions, and care providers," said Wade Rakes, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "With help from the National Council on Independent Living, we will be able to identify areas of the state where structural improvements and specialty equipment are most needed."

The goal of the program is to increase the number of health plan providers in Georgia that meet and exceed state and federal disability access standards. Providers will receive funding for an array of projects, from purchasing equipment designed specifically for patients with disabilities to building Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant structural improvements such as handrails, wheelchair ramps, and sliding doors, these projects will all help provide vital upgrades for patient access.

"Physical barriers and accessibility at a doctor's office can be a serious obstacle that often prevents patients from receiving appropriate care for their health conditions," said Jenny Sichel, Operations Director with the National Council for Independent Living. "We have seen the Barrier Removal Fund successfully address these issues in other states and are excited to see its impact in Georgia."

Barrier Removal Fund projects are already underway, with more than $100,000 in funding supporting 16 healthcare facilities across the state. Healthcare providers submitted applications for support in early 2022.

"Peach State Health Plan and the Barrier Removal Fund have allowed us to make structural improvements to our facility that expand access to healthcare services," said William Swofford, MD, of Colquitt Complete Care, LLC. "Physical barriers at healthcare facilities can often be daunting for some patients to overcome and can discourage patients from getting treatment. Removing barriers will always make it easier for our patients to get the care they need."

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise.

For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About NCIL

The National Council on Independent Living (NCIL) is the longest-running national, cross disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities. Founded in 1982, NCIL represents thousands of organizations and individuals including Centers for Independent Living (CILs), Statewide Independent Living Councils (SILCs), and others that advocate for the human and civil rights of people with disabilities.

