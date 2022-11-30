Pathios Therapeutics Appoints Jeanmarie Guenot, Ph.D., as Non-Executive Director

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathios Therapeutics Limited ("Pathios"), a biotech company focused on developing first-in-class therapies for cancer, today announced that Jeanmarie Guenot, Ph.D., has been appointed as a non-executive director to the company's board of directors. Dr. Guenot brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, having worked in venture capital, as well as at public and private companies in roles spanning executive management, corporate development and research and development.

Dr. Guenot is currently the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toreador Therapeutics, a preclinical stage company discovering and developing bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2013, she founded Amphivena Therapeutics and served as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2019. During her time with Amphivena, Dr. Guenot oversaw the closing of a $62 million Series C financing, as well as the advancement of the company's lead therapeutic candidate, a novel T cell engager in clinical trials for acute myeloid leukaemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, into Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumours. In 2015, while still leading Amphivena, she founded and became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics, a company developing half-life extended and conditionally-activated T cell engagement therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2016, Dr. Guenot spun out Maverick Therapeutics from Harpoon and executed a strategic build-to-buy transaction with Takeda. This deal, which included a $125 million upfront option and R&D funding, and up to $525 million in option exercise and earnouts, was exercised in 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeanmarie to Pathios to help us to deliver on the promise of targeting GPR65 as a critical innate immune checkpoint in solid tumours," said Stuart Hughes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pathios Therapeutics. "Her extensive experience in both corporate management and R&D leadership make her perfectly suited to support Pathios in the next phase of our mission to advance our GPR65 small-molecule inhibitors toward clinical development."

"I am honoured to join the board of Pathios Therapeutics and help support the ground-breaking science the company is advancing in the area of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The company has already compiled a compelling preclinical data package for its small molecule inhibitors of GPR65 that offers strong rationale for advancing the program into the clinic to address major unmet medical needs for cancer patients," said Dr. Guenot. "I look forward to working with the Pathios board and executive team at this pivotal time and am excited to contribute to the continued development of the company's first-in-class therapies."

Pathios is a drug discovery and development company focused on translating innovative science into new medicines. Pathios was founded by a team of experienced biotech and pharmaceutical industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and clinicians. Pathios is focused on developing small-molecule inhibitors of the pH-sensing G protein-coupled receptor GPR65 to target immunosuppressive macrophages in advanced cancers. To date, Pathios has secured a total of US$33M in Series A funding from the leading venture capital firms, Canaan Partners and Brandon Capital. Pathios is headquartered at the Innovation Centre on Milton Park, a key science precinct south of Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.pathios.com.

