World-Renowned Chef Gabriel Kreuther and Ocean House Announce Special Holiday Dinners in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Michelin-Starred Chef to Host Two-Night-Only Culinary Events on December 24 and 25

WATCH HILL, R.I., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of North America's top culinary and hospitality stars align this holiday season when Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Gabriel Kreuther and the Forbes Triple Five-Star Ocean House host two-night-only culinary events in Watch Hill, Rhode Island this December 24 and 25.

These special holiday dinners will be held in the Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond COAST restaurant at Ocean House, featuring a seven-course menu. The events mark the first collaboration between Chef Gabriel and Ocean House, both members of Relais & Chateaux.

Chef Gabriel combines his masterful classic French training and Alsatian heritage to create a delicious and memorable culinary experience. A few of his incredible accolades include the highly selective AAA Five-Diamond Award, Three Stars from The New York Times, Two Michelin Stars, the esteemed Relais & Chateaux, and prestigious gastronomic association Les Grandes Tables du Monde.

Chef Gabriel's eponymous restaurant, Gabriel Kreuther, has been featured among "The Best Restaurants in America" in Forbes, Business Insider and Wine Enthusiast. Robb Report also recognized the restaurant as one of the "Best New Restaurants in the World." This year, Gabriel Kreuther was named Wine Spectator's Grand Award Winner for the restaurant's exceptional wine list and dedicated beverage program.

The dinner menus for the December 24 and 25 events at Ocean House include delicacies including: diver scallops and tuna tartare seasoned with Osetra caviar; roasted button mushroom soup with sweetbread and black truffle toast; sturgeon and sauerkraut tart with Royal Kaluga caviar; chorizo crusted Atlantic cod; hay smoked duck breast. To finish, dessert offerings include Alsatian floating island, petit fours and chocolates, for which Chef Gabriel is internationally known.

According to Ocean House Collection President and Managing Director Dant Hirsch, "This collaboration with Chef Gabriel makes the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays even more special at Ocean House. We are delighted to showcase Chef Gabriel's extraordinary talents and offer this one-of-a-kind culinary experience at COAST," said Hirsch.

At Ocean House, special overnight packages including the Gabriel Kreuther COAST dinners this December 24 or 25 are available by calling 855.892.4572. The seven-course menu is priced at $255 plus tax and gratuity, with an optional wine pairing also at $255. Visit OceanHouseEvents.com for details. Guests who are interested in a special overnight package with dining, accommodations and more can reserve a stay at OceanHouseRI.com, using code PKGHOL or call 855.892.4572.

About Gabriel Kreuther

Born in Alsace, France, Chef Gabriel attended culinary school at École Hôtelière in Strasbourg. In 1991, he accepted a one-year position in Germany as Sous Chef for renowned Chef Franz Keller, and then moved to France to work as Chef de Partie at the Michelin one-star restaurant Le Fer Rouge in Colmar.

Chef Gabriel was the Executive Sous Chef at Switzerland's L'Ermitage de Bernard Ravet, a Michelin two-star restaurant. In 1997, Chef Gabriel arrived in New York City for the role of Sous Chef at La Caravelle. He then moved to Restaurant Jean-Georges, as Chef de Cuisine until his appointment as Executive Chef at Atelier in The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park in 2002. In 2004, Gabriel began working as Executive Chef at The Modern, garnering critical acclaim including "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire magazine, a Michelin star, and the James Beard Foundation Award for "Best Chef: New York City" in 2009.

Gabriel Kreuther Restaurant officially opened in 2015 in the iconic WR Grace Building, and immediately claimed its place as an award-winning addition to the New York City culinary scene. Gabriel also founded Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate with Pastry Chef Marc Aumont, where the pair unify New York inspired flavors with French techniques, quality ingredients and the finest craftsmanship.

More About Ocean House

Located on the scenic Atlantic Ocean shore in historic Watch Hill, Rhode Island is Ocean House, one of only 12 triple Forbes Five-Star properties in the world. Ocean House is an iconic New England seaside resort that originally opened in 1868, and reopened in 2010 after a $140 million investment and historic rebuild. The property replicates the original exterior design, while well-appointed guest rooms and residential accommodations, personal service, beachfront location, and world-class amenities pay homage to New England's golden age of hospitality. Today the internationally acclaimed Ocean House features: 49 luxury guest rooms and 20 signature suites; the Forbes Five-Star Ocean & Harvest Spa; the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts; multiple restaurants and dining options; a major art collection of more than 200 original pieces; full-service beach services in season; complimentary wine and culinary classes; a beautifully appointed ballroom and meeting spaces; and other guest amenities. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an association of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world. The hotel is also part of Ocean House Collection, which also includes Watch Hill Inn and the Forbes Five-Star Weekapaug Inn, both on the scenic coast in South County, Rhode Island. Follow developments on social media @OceanHouseRI.

