VINEYARD VINES TEAMS UP WITH CALLAHAN MURPHY HARE FOUNDATION IN HONOR OF GIVING TUESDAY

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vineyard vines, the lifestyle brand best known for its smiling pink whale logo, is partnering with pediatric cancer research non-profit the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation this Giving Tuesday (11.29.22). During Giving Tuesday, vineyard vines will be donating 20% of all proceeds* from products sold at vineyardvines.com and in vineyard vines stores to the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation to benefit pediatric cancer research and drug development programs at childrens' hospitals around the country. The Hare family are long-time friends and ambassadors of vineyard vines and true advocates in encouraging the vineyard vines 'Every day should feel this good' motto despite all obstacles.

Kate and Matt Hare established the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation in September 2021, following the birth of their son Callahan in April of that year. Tragically, Callahan was diagnosed with infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a genetic variant of childhood leukemia, within hours of birth. The family quickly learned their son's prognosis—a devastating 20% chance of surviving three years. The Hares quickly became immersed in the pediatric cancer world, and learned more about their son's diagnosis and the cancers of other pediatric patients they met during their journey. Along with the federal investment priority for pediatric cancers, Kate and Matt were motivated to be a part of the movement to support and change the funding and awareness for pediatric cancers—perhaps most importantly, funding for kinder treatments that are developed specifically for children.

"We met Matt Hare years ago when he was chosen to be one of our vineyard vines Good Live Guides. To be selected, you had to explain what vineyard vines meant to you, and we were blown away by Matt. Having just battled cancer himself, Matt explained that the brand's Every Day Should Feel This Good mentality became a guiding light in his recovery," said Shep Murray, vineyard vines Co-Founder. "To watch the strength of both Matt and Kate and their family along this journey, and to observe what they are now doing with their foundation, it is truly an honor to support the important work of the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation."

"Matt is not just a friend to the brand but he is a true ambassador as well. As a Good Life Guide, he chose our brand to help him battle cancer and be his moral compass—it's a very powerful story," added Ian Murray, vineyard vines Co-Founder. "Giving Tuesday is a special day for everyone to give something back, and as a brand we see the importance of uplifting those within our community."

"It's such an honor for us to partner with vineyard vines for Giving Tuesday. Years ago, I met the team as a Good Life Guide after going through my own journey with blood cancer. A natural connection was formed and has continued through the years," said Matt Hare, Co-Founder of the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation. "Every Day Should Feel This Good is more than a tagline. To me, it means no matter the ups and downs you face, keep reaching for the good. I see the embodiment of this sentiment in the spirit and authenticity of the brand in making a difference in the world."

The Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation's primary objective is to improve outcomes for children diagnosed with cancer and raise critical funds for pediatric cancer research focused on innovative, targeted therapies for children, while also driving broader awareness for the cancers that impact children.

To join vineyard vines in celebrating Giving Tuesday and supporting the Callahan Murphy Hare Foundation, please visit vineyard vines stores and shop online at www.vineyardvines.com.

*Donation will not exceed $100,000.

ABOUT VINEYARD VINES

A company best known for its smiling pink whale logo, was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard when brothers Shep and Ian Murray cut their ties with corporate America to start making ties that represented the Good Life. In addition to signature neckwear, vineyard vines offers a variety of clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Products are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores worldwide, through a seasonal catalog at 1.800.892.4982, online at vineyardvines.com and at over 100 freestanding stores.

ABOUT THE CALLAHAN MURPHY HARE FOUNDATION

Each year, approximately 17,000 families in the United States receive a childhood cancer diagnosis. Kate and Matt never thought they would be one of them. After experiencing the many harsh realities of the pediatric cancer world, they resolved to join hands with the pediatric cancer community to drive increased awareness and funding for improved therapies for children with cancer. Four percent of the total federal cancer research budget is dedicated to research for the 111 types of pediatric cancer. This shocking and infuriating reality motivates the work they do. There is meaningful research happening around the country, but without the necessary funding, this work cannot fulfill its potential. The unacceptable impact of this on children with cancer equates to more years lost. Through grassroots fundraising, along with collaborations with their peers in the pediatric cancer community, they are dedicated to spreading awareness about childhood cancer while raising critical funds for research. These efforts are shining a light on and supporting the innovative work doctors and researchers at children's hospitals around the country are driving to improve the treatments and outcomes for kids with cancer.

