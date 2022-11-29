This Giving Tuesday Black Women's Health Imperative Announces Bold Goal of Eliminating All Barriers to the Health and Wellness of Black Women

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) will celebrate nearly 40 years of commitment to the health of Black women and girls by working to raise as much as possible through individual donations in a single day. By donating to BWHI, individuals can directly make a measurable difference in the lives of Black women and girls across the United States.

When it comes to health, Black women are often failed—even regarding the most basic of rights—like the right to a healthy and safe birthing experience. In the United States the CDC recently reported that Black women can experience maternal mortality more than twice as much as white women. depending on their geographic or economic situation. (PRNewswire)

When you donate to BWHI, you invest in Black women and girls.

"A donation to BWHI is an investment in the future of Black women and girls and a commitment to the fight for health equity," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, president and CEO of BWHI. "During times of economic uncertainty, it is even more critical to support programs that positively impact Black women."

For decades, BWHI has worked to enhance the well-being of Black women and girls at every stage of their life journey by investing in evidence-based strategies, delivering bold programs, and advocating for health-promoting policies. BWHI's efforts focus on reproductive rights, workplace equity, maternal and child health, chronic conditions, and much more.

"Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for individuals to celebrate generosity and join us in supporting 21 million Black women and girls nationwide," said Kristin Salkil, chief of development at BWHI. "It has been a history-making year, but there is still work to be done. Every donation makes a difference, and no gift is too small."

Visit bwhi.org/donate/ to make a difference and contribute to our efforts in enhancing the lives and well-being of Black women and girls.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

With a focus on racial and gender equity, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development.

OUR MISSION AT BLACK WOMEN’S HEALTH IMPERATIVE IS TO LEAD THE EFFORT TO SOLVE THE MOST PRESSING HEALTH ISSUES THAT AFFECT BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS IN THE U.S. WITH YOUR HELP, WE CAN REACH OUR BOLD GOAL OF ELIMINATING ALLBARRIERS TO THE HEALTH AND WELLNESS OF BLACK WOMEN.Stand with BWHI on #GivingTuesday (PRNewswire)

