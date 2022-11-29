Pilot Pen to Award Over $100,000 to Exceptional Individuals for G2 Overachievers Grant

Handwritten nominations for $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant and $15,000 G2 Overachievers Student Grant to be accepted through Dec. 31, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is searching for everyday heroes who give back to their community in unique and impactful ways to celebrate and recognize through its G2 Overachievers Grants. One 2022 $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant and one 2022 G2 Overachievers $15,000 Student Grant will be awarded to exceptional individuals who go beyond their everyday jobs and responsibilities to make the world a better place.

"Each year, Pilot looks to identify overachievers who are going above and beyond their nine to five roles to create a real difference in the lives of others. They're serving a cause completely in their free time, and often sacrificing their own needs, and lots of sleep, to do it," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "We've found that G2 is the pen that overachievers gravitate towards because it's the longest writing and can keep up with all the amazing things they're doing. So, it's fitting that G2 honors and rewards those who are unstoppable in their pursuits to create positive change."

If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve the lives of others, share their story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words, expressing how they're making a significant difference in the world around them. Submissions will be accepted on the G2 Overachievers Grant website through December 31, 2022.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

