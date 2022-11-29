Mark Pierce Joins UrVenue as VP of Finance

Pioneer of PXMS technology for hotels, resorts and casinos continues to expand its executive team in preparation for nonstop growth and success

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UrVenue, pioneer of hospitality industry's first official Property Experience Management System (PXMS), names Mark Pierce VP of Finance. With more than 25 years of progressive finance and accounting experience in both the public and private sectors, Pierce is tasked with increasing profit margins and managing cash flow for the rapidly growing technology company that monetizes experienced-based inventory outside of rooms via its newly launched UV Enterprise solution.

Mark Pierce (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time to be joining the UrVenue executive team," Pierce said. "Just last month this company changed the way hospitality leaders will view venue management forever with the introduction of a new technology classification — PXMS. Not only is UV Enterprise revolutionizing the way operators will manage guest experiences, but it is empowering managers to monetize experience-based inventory with a robust booking and ticketing solution that upsells, cross-sells, yields and packages experiential inventory. With early adopters of this technology platform boasting about its efficiency across their nightclubs, dayclubs, pools, restaurants, sportsbooks, lounges, shows, recreation, activities, and more, UrVenue is anticipating 2023 to be a pivotal and profitable year for our clients. I am thrilled to be part of the disruption and can't wait to see the industry transform."

Prior to joining UrVenue Pierce held executive and senior level accounting and finance positions in the technology, cannabis, manufacturing, and restaurant industries. His reputation for building world-class teams and overseeing financial activities will help keep UrVenue on the fast-track for profitability and ongoing technology development.

"Mark's background in finance and capital markets will help spearhead our growth and make an immediate impact as we navigate our future plans," said Deron Pearson, UrVenue CEO. "I know firsthand that Mark will provide strong leadership, as he was a core member of my executive team for 10 years at a prior successful organization. He is an excellent addition to the team."

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue Enterprise enables commerce, operations, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards . For more information, visit urvenue.com . Follow us on social: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram .

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. (PRNewsfoto/UrVenue) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UrVenue