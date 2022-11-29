InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Freshen & Cleanse the Air & Surfaces (TLS 193)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory to freshen and cleanse the air and surfaces within a vehicle," said an inventor, from Ruskin, Fla., "so I invented the INSTANT CAR AIR FILTERS. My design helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it offers a pleasing scent."

The invention provides an improved way to freshen the air within a vehicle. It also enables a motorist to easily sanitize the air and interior surfaces. As a result, it helps to reduce odors and it could make traveling safer and more enjoyable. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

