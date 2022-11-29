Global fashion brand DeFacto aims to grow in the European market with the new generation of its franchise model

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fashion brand DeFacto delivers its products to fashion enthusiasts in 93 countries on five continents through 500 shops and e-commerce channels. Serdar Ersoy, the General Manager of DeFacto's Alternative Sales Channels and Business Development division, who participated in the MAPIC fair, said that "we've experienced rapid growth in Europe of late, adding our presence in twelve European countries in just two years. With the new generation of our franchise model that we've developed we're putting forward, together with our business partners, a new strategy covering the entire project process, from sales to strengthening the presence of our shops and business partners. In this way we aim to grow by 300% in 3 years." DeFacto also aims to establish its presence in 180 countries worldwide by 2027.

DE FACTO Logo (PRNewswire)

The new generation of our franchise model – end-to-end management, from project process to point of sale

DeFacto, based in Türkiye, is launching a new strategy in line with its globalisation goals and its vision for 'accessible fashion'. Serdar Ersoy, the General Manager of DeFacto's Alternative Sales Channels and Business Development division, presented the strategy to a larger audience at the MAPIC trade fair in Cannes, which is taking place from November 29th to December 1st 2022. The company is looking to grow in the European market with its franchise system, he elaborated, and furthermore described the details of the new generation of the model developed by DeFacto.

"At DeFacto we've managed to double our growth rate worldwide, both through our own investments and with our franchise partners. Expansion and franchising in DeFacto function like a stand-alone business with its own unique dynamics. As DeFacto favours the corporate base business model, we've developed a new generation of our franchise model, in place of the wholesale model that is common around the world. The key feature of our model that differentiates DeFacto from other players in the industry is the seamless integration of this distribution channel with our other channels. We manage all processes according to the principle of 360-degree operational excellence, to ensure the same level of service when selecting franchisees in all countries. We don't run our franchises separately from our own business, but are involved in the overall business processes, from finding a location for the shop, through construction, product selection, planning and pricing to the efficiency of the operational structure. We make progress together with our business partners. We strive to ensure that all our franchises operate in sync with our brand's DNA. Our top priority is to ensure that our business partners grow quickly, profitably and reliably."

"We aim to grow our franchise channel by 300% in three years."

Serdar Ersoy emphasised that, in addition to experience and competence, the crucial factor in selecting franchisees is that the partners share DeFacto's vision.

"We offer our franchisees a turnkey retail experience. Our goal is to work with visionary partners who have the necessary financial and commercial background. We actively participate in all the processes to prepare the outlet, from site selection to the overall project and construction processes. In terms of products, we provide operational support, from the shipping of products to their estimated sales price. With this vision, we aim to grow our franchise channel by 300% in three years."

DeFacto is both a technology company and a fashion brand



DeFacto is strengthening its omni-channel infrastructure. With DeFacto Technology and its team of developers, with more than 300 employees, DeFacto is developing software that leads the transformation of the retail industry. Serdar Ersoy emphasised the fact that DeFacto is a brand that not only focuses on fashion, but also provides its partners with the technology to do so. "Our investments in technology solutions are making shopping faster and easier for our customers. We share the technologies we develop both in our own organisation and with our franchisees, with whom we work as business partners. The most important of these solutions is the DFPOS application, which, for example, prevents queues at the checkout by offering the option of paying anywhere in the shop. DFPOS, an Android POS project hat was one of the first to be implemented in the retail industry, facilitates customers' shopping experience through its mobility by enabling cross-channel payments and returns anywhere in the shop."

About DeFacto



Founded in 2005, DeFacto continues its operations with the vision of being global fashion brand. DeFacto operates in 93 countries with more than 500 stores and online platforms. DeFacto, which has turned into a brand that produces not only fashion but also technology, builds the infrastructure of omni-channel technologies with its developer team of more than 300 person. After creating the Smart Store in 2019 and bringing something new to the world, the company initiated the DeFacto Fijital Store concept which is the output of the figitalization strategy that offers both physical and digital retail experience together. Acting in line with the requests and expectations of the consumers, the brand introduced DeFacto COOOL, DeFacto FİT, DeFacto Modest, DeFacto LIFE, DF Plus and Fall in Love sub-brands to the customers all around the world. Furthermore, as a signatory to Global Compact and the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, it is determined to fulfill its social and environmental commitments. In 2022 the brand shared its 6th Sustainability Report with the public.

Media Contact:



Frau Gülsah Tezol

modus factum GmbH

presse@modusfactum.com

+4940 333 988 78

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957780/DE_FACTO_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DE FACTO