AXA XL adds new Client Relationship Leaders in the Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomes two new members to its Client Management Team with the addition of Rana Gillmon as Senior Client Relationship Leader and Allan Jackson as Client Relationship Leader. Both are based in Atlanta and report to James Martin, Head of Client Management for the Americas.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Martin said: "We're excited to welcome Rana and Allan to the team. Our clients are dealing with some big issues -- climate change, inflation, talent, and supply shortages, among others. It's imperative that we're in close contact to deliver optimal solutions now and stay ahead of their future risk management needs. Having seasoned relationship leaders like Rana and Allan will help us deliver on that intention and our promise of partnership in addressing our clients' most complex risks."

Robert Peretti, Chief Distribution Officer for the Americas, commented: "We're delighted to bolster our resources within the Client Management Team, especially with such experienced and talented professionals as Rana and Allan. It truly demonstrates our deep commitment to clients and to growth across the Americas Region."

With over 21 years' insurance industry experience, Ms. Gillmon joins AXA XL from Chubb where she held the role of Global Client Executive and managed key client relationships, domestically and globally, in its North America Major Accounts Division. Prior to Chubb, Rana was a Portfolio Manager in Marsh's Private Equity Mergers & Acquisitions Group. She held several key positions during a 16-year tenure with the global broker. Ms. Gillmon's experience with multinational corporations and global programs also led her to Dubai, where she headed Marsh's team for incoming multinational business and oversaw the placements and partnerships with local markets in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies. She also earned an Executive Masters in International Services/Global Security from American University.

Bringing nearly 20 years of insurance industry experience, Mr. Jackson joins AXA XL from Marsh where he most recently served as Southeast Zone Leader for the company's Environmental Practice. In this role, he led a team of Environmental Advisors responsible for serving clients within the southeast region. He was responsible for developing regional growth initiatives; managing major client relationships; and negotiating & placing complex insurance programs to support mergers and acquisitions, brownfield redevelopment, and operational exposure for various commercial clients, including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, contractors, and developers. Prior to his time at Marsh, Mr. Jackson was an Environmental and Construction Professional Broker at Aon for 12 years, and an Account Executive at E.G. Bowman Company. Mr. Jackson received his Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Risk Management and Insurance from Saint John's University.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally.

