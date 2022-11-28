SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023 - (NASDAQ: OLPX)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of OLPX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

