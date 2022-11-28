Red Lobster® Gives Greatest Gift of the Season - NEW Cheddar Bay Shrimp™

New Menu Features Create Your Own Ultimate Feast – Including Cheddar Bay Shrimp™, Plus Three Festive Cocktails – Snowglobe Sangria, Fireside Martini and Cran-Apple Smash

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheddar Bay Biscuit® fans are receiving the greatest gift of all this holiday season with one of the most epic shrimp preparations to ever hit the Red Lobster® menu – NEW! Cheddar Bay Shrimp™. The ever-craveable Cheddar Bay Biscuit meets sweet, succulent shrimp to create an undeniably delicious bite that is impossible to resist.

NEW! Cheddar Bay Shrimp™ is one of the most epic shrimp preparations to ever hit the Red Lobster® menu, combining the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuit® and sweet, succulent shrimp. (PRNewswire)

"Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together! This first-ever mash-up is crispy, crunchy and full of flavor that will keep you coming back for more," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.

Guests looking to dive into Cheddar Bay Shrimp™ will find it on the menu as one of the shrimp selections of the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast. Guests can choose four of ten new and classic preparations, including two premium selections and two shrimp selections, plus the choice of two sides. Of course, just in case guests want even more biscuit goodness, the meal also comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

And, no seasonal celebration is complete without a festive cocktail! Red Lobster has also introduced new, limited-time holiday drinks, including:

NEW! Snowglobe Sangria – A festive combination of Barefoot Moscato, St Germain ® Elderflower liqueur, edible shimmer, and white cranberry juice topped with cranberries and a splash of Sierra Mist

NEW! Fireside Martini – Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Disaronno Amaretto, and Baileys Irish Cream served on the rocks with a cinnamon stick garnish

NEW! Cran-Apple Smash – The crisp apple and caramel flavors of Crown Royal Apple Whisky is combined with cranberry juice and topped with a cinnamon stick and cranberries

For those looking to be the hero of the holiday party, Red Lobster is making it easier than ever with new and classic entertaining solutions, including Petite Maine Lobster Tail and Lobster & Shrimp Cocktail platters, as well as family meals, like the Whole Maine Lobster Holiday Feast and Bar Harbor Lobster Bake Family Meal. Party Platters (Hot and Cold), Catering and Family Meals are all available To Go or for touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order.

Whether enjoying an intimate meal or a great gathering, make sure to earn points through Red Lobster's loyalty program. This holiday season, Red Lobster is giving the gift of bonus points and rewards when you Feast Your Way with My Red Lobster Rewards. Each week guests will be incented to complete a promoted challenge as well as participate in interactive activities. Guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

Media Contact: Nicole Bott, mediacontact@redlobster.com

Red Lobster® has also introduced new, limited-time holiday drinks, including NEW! Snowglobe Sangria, NEW! Fireside Martini and NEW! Cran-Apple Smash – because no seasonal celebration is complete without a festive cocktail. (PRNewswire)

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.