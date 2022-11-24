LONGi Stresses Energy Equity and Environmental Sustainability at COP27 Solutions Day

XI'AN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) concluded successfully in Sharm EI-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 20. During this year's conference, LONGi virtually released the 2nd White Paper on Climate Action and displayed its most recent generation of Hi-MO 6 series modules at the Green Zone along with Vanke Foundation and China Corporate Climate Action (CCCA). LONGi has consistently contributed to the transformation of clean energy and low-carbon green development.

LONGi, which was one of the participating enterprises, stated the company's position at a leadership dialogue entitled 'Trailblazing Public-Private Action for a More Resilient World' at Solutions Day, which was convened by the COP27 Presidency in cooperation with the United Nations Science Policy Business Forum (UN-SPBF) on the Environment.

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, attended the panel discussion on 'Incentivizing Technology-focused, Climate-sensitive Economies Towards Greater Partnership and Public-Private Action' together with James Mnyupe, Namibia Presidential Economic Advisor; Shereen Zorba, Head of the Global Secretariat, United Nations Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment; Dr. Omnia El Omrani, COP27 Youth Envoy; Yossi Matias, Vice President Engineering and Research, Google; Nicole Karimi, Founder & CEO, Antankara Group and Joao Augusto Ribeiro Nardes, Minister, Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) of Brazil. The high-level Dialogue is designed to reflect the perspectives of prominent policymakers, corporate leaders, the financial community, international cooperation organizations, and members of society.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Dennis She shared his insights on the current situation and future prospects of renewable energy popularization. He said: "What I see in the front line of the PV industry is that the R&D investment and production of renewable energy have been developing rapidly. Despite various shocks in the last three years, the installed capacity of global solar energy has increased by about 30% annually. Thanks to continuous technological progress, the cost of photovoltaic power generation has dropped by more than 90% compared with 10 years ago. In many parts of the world, solar energy has become the most economical energy."

"In Germany, for example, it only takes a week to install photovoltaic power systems on household roofs, and two months for large-ground photovoltaic power stations. LONGi is confident that renewable energy will continue to be widely used." Dennis She added.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of environmental multilateralism, however the world is not on course to reach any environmental goals, let alone those outlined in the Paris agreement. The COP27 conference has adopted the slogan "Together for Implementation," and the Presidency is fully determined to move beyond pledges and forge ahead with transformative action.

When asked what more can the government and relevant parties do to promote the application of renewable energy, Dennis She said: "First of all, we call on all countries to stop subsidizing traditional fossil energy and put limited resources into urgent climate action. Nowadays, renewable energy has become an economic power and it is unreasonable to continue providing fossil energy subsidies. Second, we hope that the approval procedures for renewable energy projects will be more efficient and fast. When we have technically and economically feasible renewable energy solutions, we can hope that we will not waste time on links other than the project itself. Third, we hope that various parties will not politicize renewable energy and the public goods for all humankind."

While shedding light on the global climate action for talent development and skill upgrading, Dennis She said that the promotion of solar energy around the world requires a large number of local engineers and business talents. "We have set up training camps in many different parts of the world to train local engineers and cultivate business talents. We hope to forge cooperation with all parties to train more talents to promote the implementation of renewable energy everywhere," he said. As a leading solar technology company globally, LONGi not only supplies photovoltaic modules and green energy solutions all over the world but also believes that technological innovation can help humankind achieve carbon neutrality.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

