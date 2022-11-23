Pathways LA Hosts Thanksgiving Distribution for Families to Help Support this Holiday Season

Child Care Resource and Referral nonprofit organization provides food essentials, PPE supplies, and diapers for families in need this giving season.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA, which provides a range of resources to support the continuum of care for young children, held their 4th annual Famsgiving Distribution on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The event was for families enrolled in Pathways LA's Family Engagement program, which partners with parents and caregivers to promote strong parent-child relationships and healthy child development.

Volunteers distributed boxes of food and diapers donated by Baby2Baby to provide families with essentials this Thanksgiving season, easing the financial burden of the holiday season. Families also received educational activities for children, PPE supplies, and hygiene kits for families.

"Pathways LA is dedicated to giving the families of Metro Los Angeles the opportunity to thrive. Food insecurity is the primary challenge of our families this holiday season, due to the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic and soaring inflation. We are here to help alleviate some of the struggles they face," said Tamika Farr, CEO of Pathways LA. "This is the season of giving, and we are thankful to have the opportunity to partner with community organizations like Baby2Baby and Blue Shield of California to help families celebrate this Thanksgiving," Farr added.

The distribution was hosted at Pathways LA's office building in Koreatown and was held in accordance with Los Angeles County COVID protocols.

About Pathways LA: Pathways LA is committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. Driven by data and innovation, our experts support the continuum of care that includes parents, child care providers, community partners, and policymakers. Learn more at: https://pathwaysla.org/.

