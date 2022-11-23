InventHelp Inventor Develops New Skid Loader Attachment for Farmers (OSK 367)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an attachment for carrying a second bale of hay with a skid loader," said an inventor, from Wadesville, Ind., "so I invented the SKID STEEL REAR BALE FORK. My design would offer a time-saving alternative to carrying only one hay bale at a time in the field."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to double the hay bale moving capabilities of a skid loader used on a farm. In doing so, it saves time and effort when moving hay to a trailer or livestock. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for farmers and the construction industry. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

