Huhtamaki's proprietary breakthrough high-precision technology delivers home compostable paper-based coffee capsules for Nespresso and millions of coffee lovers

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huhtamaki, a global sustainable packaging solutions provider, started an exclusive partnership with one of the largest coffee brands, Nespresso, in early 2021 to innovate a sustainable home-compostable paper-based coffee capsule. The powerful collaboration, used a lean approach to product and process development, accelerating the time to market in a record time. Huhtamaki's proprietary high-precision technology allows wood fibers to be molded into intricate shapes with high-precision tolerances to a fraction of a millimeter.

The home compostable paper-based coffee capsule was launched by Nespresso in France yesterday, November 21, 2022. It is a significant development in innovation for the circular economy and a leap forward for consumers around the world.

Huhtamaki's proprietary high-precision technology for smooth molded fiber transforms wood pulp fibers into high performance packing solutions which can be applied to a myriad of different consumer applications.

The proprietary high-precision technology for smooth molded fiber is part of the company's blueloop™ brand promise, reflecting its 2030 sustainability ambition.

The home compostable paper-based Nespresso coffee capsules were first launched in Paris, France , on 21 st November 2022 . The capsules will initially be piloted with consumers in France and Switzerland in spring 2023 before being introduced more widely.

The paper-based coffee capsules are made from wood fiber, responsibly sourced from European forests. They have been independently certified by TÜV – as home compostable and compostable in food waste collection schemes.

The coffee capsules protect coffee quality and freshness while offering the required functionality that delivers the high-quality coffee for which the brand is known – with no compromise on the taste experience.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Nespresso on a unique home compostable paper-based capsule designed for circularity. This breakthrough innovation is the result of combining fiber, a natural renewable material, with our proprietary high precision technology, creating a sustainable alternative for Nespresso lovers. The capsules will be produced in line with our blueloop™ brand promise, which incorporates our commitment to design for circularity, to be operationally carbon neutral, and to responsibly source our materials in line with our 2030 strategy," says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO at Huhtamaki.

Huhtamaki is committed to delivering sustainable packaging solutions with a positive impact on the environment. It is pro-actively working with innovative consumer brands to redesign the future of packaging. This partnership's success demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can deliver for the circular economy, and tackle climate action by becoming carbon neutral while not forgetting other environmental and social aspects of sustainability.

We see this technology as a paradigm shift in how we can use renewable wood fiber in complex food packaging. This innovation opens new avenues when it comes to the use of fiber in food packaging. Huhtamaki's high-precision technology means we can capture the very clear sustainability benefits of renewable wood fiber in an expanding array of packaging solutions that offer superior functionality, keep food safe and maintain its quality.

We see the development of this technology as a game changer milestone in sustainable packaging – and not only because the sustainability and food conservation features, but due to the new use case possibilities. We believe we will be able to replace for example caps and closures, which are today made of plastic or metals. Other potential applications are trays or containers that require lids that seal directly to the tray and are able to open/re-close.

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, we operate in 37 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

