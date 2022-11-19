Everise Guatemala Celebrates 10 Years of Delivering Excellent Customer Experience

Today, its 3,800-strong champion workforce and operations power 450,000 daily customer interactions for leading healthcare, travel and logistics companies

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise Guatemala celebrated their 10th year anniversary today, marking a decade since its contact center was established in 2012. Today, the company has created over 3,800 jobs in the Guatemalan community and conducts over 450,000 customer interactions on a daily basis for leading businesses.

Everise Logo (PRNewswire)

Everise, one of the fastest growing healthcare services outsourcing companies in the world, was founded in 2016. Since then, the business accelerated its growth and transformation, evolving from a mid-sized BPO operation into a leading healthcare services company with a global footprint.

Over the years, the business has established a strong presence rooted in making a positive impact on the Guatemalan community. Everise Guatemala provides omnichannel and wide-ranging customer experience support with end-to-end healthcare capabilities and counts some of the world's leading healthcare and logistics brands amongst its clientele. The company has been able to grow its customer champion talent team over 10x since inception, by maintaining a consistently strong reputation as an employer of choice and robust talent management, referral and rewards programs.

Everise Guatemala was recognized for its strong COVID-19 response, and for being one of the fastest outsourcing businesses to prioritize employee safety and wellbeing by pivoting to a work-from-home arrangement. As early as 22nd March, the company was able to seamlessly transition its employees to work from home with minimal service disruption and the highest standards of security. Everise retained its employees with no layoffs throughout the pandemic, instead growing the company exponentially by winning new business and expanding its team.

The company celebrated with a 10th anniversary event held at its Avenida Hincapie site, officiated by government officials, Guillermo Montano, president of Agexport, as well as Jeremy Jepperson, Chief Operating Officer of Everise, and Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer of Everise. The celebrations included an opening ceremony and press conference.

"Everise is proud to commemorate our stellar growth over 10 years in Guatemala. With the support of our trusted clients and partners and the local government, we have been able to grow the company from strength to strength and generate a positive impact on the community through job creation and community empowerment. We look forward to many more years of delivering transformational customer experience to the world's leading brands," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Everise.

"Everise's evolution into a leading healthcare services company has only been possible with taking a people-focused approach towards growth. By keeping people at the heart of everything we do, we have been able to scale while attracting and retaining some of the best talent to join us in one of the best cultures and workplaces to work in," shared Sheena Ponnappan, Chief People Officer of Everise.

Today, Everise enjoys the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the outsourcing industry in Guatemala – 4.8 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, and 4.4 stars on Indeed. Everise has also won multiple awards for its industry-leading culture, including being named one of Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, and bagging the Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year — Consumer Services in 2022.

Everise Guatemala Timeline & Key Milestones

2012: Established as part of prior business operations with a pilot group of 25 people.

2014-2015: Expanded operations and moved to a new facility. Grew to a workforce of 350 people by the end of 2015.

January 2017 : Officially incorporated as Everise Guatemala.

June 2019 : Official opening of brand new state-of-the-art 79,115 square foot office in Avenida Hincapie hosting over 1,500 production stations. The facility boasts a 26,812 square foot rooftop recreational centre with soccer and basketball courts, running trail and magnificent views of the city.

2020: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic onslaught, Everise Guatemala was among the fastest companies to pivot to a work-from-home workforce, prioritizing employees' wellbeing and safety. The company implemented its work-from-home policy with effect from 22 nd March, equipping champions with the IT infrastructure necessary to work remotely with minimal operational disruption and the highest standards of IT security.

2021-2022: Drove exponential growth in client portfolio, developing end-to-end healthcare capabilities that enabled Everise to on board some of the world's leading healthcare brands.

September 2022 : Everise unveiled a new nearshore site in neighboring Colombia , with the official opening of its new Bogota office.

November 2022 : Celebrated 10th year anniversary with its largest workforce to date, with plans for continued growth and expansion.

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology customer experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everise