UNIPLAT Welcoming New Member Patrick Tsang to Advisory Board: Unify Platform AG

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Platform AG has announced that Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group, an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West, officially joined the advisory board of UNIPLAT, the world's first (*) online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs focusing on SDGs-related fields, as one of the senior advisors on November 16, 2022.

(*) Based on Google search results.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Patrick Tsang encountered challenges and adversity, including racism and bullying. "Anything is possible" is the personal motto of Patrick, and Tsangs Group is in the business of putting that motto into action every day. Tsangs Group invests in the ideas and technologies that shape the future.

Graduated from the College of Law in England, Patrick is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, England, and Wales. He is a Founding Member of the Financial Services Development Council's Hong Kong-Israel Collaboration Working Group. He is also a member of YPO Global One and a Founding Member of Monaco Private Label Young Leaders. Currently, Patrick is engaged in the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School, scheduled to conclude in 2023. As a philanthropic advocate, he is a Fellow of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation World Fellowship and the past President of the Rotary E-Club of Hong Kong. Patrick is an international keynote speaker on finance, technology, fintech, blockchain, AI, and leadership.

UNIPLAT is pleased to welcome such a global-minded and influential leader as a senior advisor and is excited to gain new insights from his point of view for the platform's development and expansion from now on.

"UNIPLAT enables global researchers and entrepreneurs to gain exposure and connect, contributing to the improvement of global research and humanitarian projects. Their vision matches perfectly with our Social Initiatives goals. I am glad to be part of this meaningful project, creating positive influence and positive impact to the world," said Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group, responding to his new role as a senior advisor to UNIPLAT.

"Tsangs Group's philosophy, 'Think Global. Be Local.' is what many entrepreneurs and researchers participating in UNIPLAT aim to embody and I believe that the slogan 'Anything is possible' by Mr. Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group, makes sure to encourage many entrepreneurs and researchers around the world. It is a great honor for UNIPLAT to partner with Tsangs Group, which has been promoting such noble ideas since the 1950s. UNIPLAT hopes that together with Tsangs Group, we can continue to support entrepreneurs all over the world equally regardless of their circumstances," said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT.

About UNIPLAT

UNIPLAT is the world's first (*) online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG ( https://unify21.com/ ) which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs.

(*) Based on Google search results.

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West. Its mission is to invest in global opportunities that allow it to exert positive influence and drive positive impact in Hong Kong, Asia, and beyond.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world, seeking out positive impact investments that reflect its values of innovation, sustainability, and togetherness. Its strategy is opportunistic and both sector- and location-agnostic.

From fintech to entertainment to space travel, Tsangs Group is always investigating, analyzing, and supporting cutting-edge global innovation and development.

