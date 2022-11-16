Sure Recognized Among the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 2,268% revenue growth to its market-leading digital insurance infrastructure and the speed to market it unlocks for customers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the global insurance technology leader, today announced it ranked number 76 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sure grew 2,268% during this period.

Since closing its $100 million Series C funding round in October 2021, Sure has undergone a period of rapid growth, delivering never before seen digital insurance experiences for global brands and carriers who value speed to market. Through its market-leading SaaS infrastructure, Sure is providing the world with fully embedded digital insurance experiences that are attracting the attention of globally recognized companies that want to partner and then expand with Sure.

"Sure's growth over the last two years is unlike anything I've experienced, a testament to all the hard work of our team who are helping to unlock the full potential of digital insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "World renowned carriers and brands come to us because they know that no other company can offer best-in-class technology paired with unmatched insurance expertise to build modern digital insurance experiences. I'm grateful for the recognition but even more grateful for both our team and our customers who made this possible."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

