Klue announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ program winners for 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, has been named the 133rd fastest-growing company in North America in Deloitte's annual Fast 500™ awards. The company has also been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ awards for the second year in a row, being recognized as the 23rd fastest-growing company across Canada.

Deloitte's Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards recognize the fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Klue has accomplished 1041 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Klue's CEO Jason Smith credits Klue's impact on closing customers' competitive revenue gap and investments in product and machine learning with the company's 1041 percent revenue growth. Smith said:

"It's an honour to be included on Deloitte's North American Technology Fast 500 and Canadian Fast 50 lists. When I look at the amazing companies on these lists, many aren't winning business by a mile over their competitors. It's often by a sliver. A deal, partnership, hire, or acquisition that tipped their way. Klue remains singularly focused on delivering the intel our customers need to win the business they should have won. Here's to our customers and every company out there growing their business faster than their competitors and narrowing their own competitive revenue gap."

Following a $62 million Series B funding announcement in December of last year, Klue has continued to invest heavily in product development, machine learning, and talent acquisition as competitive enablement becomes business critical for companies looking to succeed amid tough markets in 2023.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

Klue wishes to thank all of its customers, investors, advisors and employees for the contributions that led to the rapid revenue growth recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ programs.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Klue

Klue is the Competitive Enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Product marketers and enablement teams use Klue to leverage intel from inside their company and across the web to deliver actionable insights to every stakeholder in their organization. Klue also enables sellers with relevant, digestible competitive insights that help them win more business.

Klue has over 100,000 users and is a leader in both Competitive Intelligence and Sales Enablement on G2, receiving over 50 G2 badges in 2021 alone. Klue was named one of Canada's top 15 startups by LinkedIn in 2022, one of Deloitte's Fast 50™ Technology fastest-growing companies in 2021, and has been included in the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies three years in a row.

Learn more about Klue at: https://klue.com/

