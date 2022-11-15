Reigning "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) Champion Daniella Karagach together with her husband, fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, and a cadre of dance's most exciting award-winning talent, have opened a Delivery-1st dining brand with technology company Kitchen Data Systems, capitalizing on fan loyalty and demand generated by dance's pop culture popularity

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV dance stars Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, together with Kitchen Data Systems (KitchData), announced today that Dancing Pizza—a fresh new Delivery-1st restaurant brand--is open for business. Dance talent joining Karagach and Pashkov in the enterprise include Sage Asher, GiaNina, Lindsay Arnold, Karen and Ricardo, Alex Wong and Elliana Walmsley. Prepared by KitchPartner Restaurant locations in Los Angeles and available for purchase via Uber Eats, Dancing Pizza is slated to roll out nationally by 2023.

Legendary World Champion Dance Stars Launch Dancing Pizza Delivery-1st™ Menu (PRNewswire)

"Dancing with the Stars" Champion Daniella Karagach , Pasha Pashkov + dance pros open Delivery-1st menu with KitchData

Through the launch of Dancing Pizza, its co-founder, current Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Mirror Ball Champion and Emmy nominee Daniella Karagach, shares two things she loves most: dancing and pizza. The dance-themed menu was created in collaboration with KDS' culinary team and a group of dance's most award-winning talent, representing all dance genres, including ballroom, ballet, salsa, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and Broadway.

"Dancing Pizza combines two things I'm passionate about," said Karagach. "When you think of pizza and dancing you always picture good times, a fun party. Pizza is my favorite go-to for my 'cheat' meal." Co-founder Pashkov agreed, adding, "The items created with KDS by my fellow dancers reflect their personal styles, allowing fans to indulge in their favorite dancers' delicious creations. "Nowadays, food is not just fuel, it's an experience, and we designed Dancing Pizza to bring fans closer to their idols."

The married dancing duo Karagach and Pashkov, along with their fellow Dancing Pizza talent, has been featured in global TV programming, including DWTS, So You Think You Can Dance, World of Dance, Dance Moms, and others, as well as recognized in highly prestigious events such as the Emmy and Tony Awards. Collectively, the group also has won several Grands Prix, National and World Championships titles and World Choreography Awards.

"Dance is moneymaking magic, a phenomenal pop culture trend," noted KitchData CEO Michael Jacobs. "And the Dancing Pizza brand is a winner. These dance stars are avidly followed on all media platforms with 20M+ followers across socials and a 150M+ TV reach. They bring a positive vibe with profits. What could be better?"

Moreover, Dancing Pizza artists use their reach to support charitable organizations, giving consumers even more reasons to feel good about buying their menu. As Karagach points out, "The shortcut to happiness is to eat pizza and dance often!"

