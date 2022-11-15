Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Adds Four New Board Members

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a non-profit organization helping financial professionals support charitable causes in their communities, announced today that it has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are:

Jennifer Connelly , Founder and CEO, JConnelly Founder and CEO, JConnelly

Gemma Postlethwaite , CEO, Arizent CEO, Arizent

Clara Sierra , Senior Director Business Development, Global Sales, Moody's Analytics Senior Director Business Development, Global Sales, Moody's Analytics

Marc Squires , SVP, Head of Wealth & Brokerage Platforms Segment, Fidelity Investments SVP, Head of Wealth & Brokerage Platforms Segment, Fidelity Investments

"We are excited to welcome our new board members, each with diverse expertise and experiences from across the financial services industry, to assist us in our mission to help others," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Through their counsel, our board members help us serve and support incredible charities that are making a difference in communities across the country. We are grateful to Jennifer, Gemma, Clara and Marc for their commitment to and support of our cause."

Jennifer Connelly is founder and CEO of JConnelly, a communications & marketing agency with offices in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Florida and Las Vegas. Forbes named JConnelly to its 2021 America's Best PR Agencies list. Connelly has earned a spot on PR News' "Top Women in PR" list seven times. A trusted advisor and strategist, Connelly is sought out by business leaders and societal influencers to provide counsel on brand communications, business strategy, public relations and risk management. Connelly previously served on the Invest in Others board from 2017-2020.

Gemma Postlethwaite is CEO of Arizent, a diversified business information company and publisher of Financial Planning, American Banker and several other financial and professional services brands. Prior to joining Arizent, Postlethwaite served as CEO of PIRA Energy Group and led its sale to S&P Global. She has held senior leadership roles at Altegrity and Thomson Reuters. Postlethwaite also serves as a board member at GLG, is a member of the supervisory board at TomTom and serves on the New York board of The All Stars Project.

Clara Sierra is Senior Director for Moody's Analytics, leading the firm's C-Suite Client Conversations and building on existing client relationships to expand the company's brand and sales efforts within the financial services industry. Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to support its clients' growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. Sierra has over 20 years of sales management, advisory sales, and strategic account management expertise, and was named a "Rising Star" by Institutional Investor.

Marc Squires is Head of the Wealth and Brokerage Platforms Segment of Fidelity Institutional, leading a team of relationship managers who provide broker-dealers access to a flexible, open-technology environment, extensive practice management resources, wealth management investments and related execution and clearing services. Squires has spent 25 years at Fidelity Investments and has held multiple roles within the firm in the Institutional, Workplace and Personal Investing businesses.

Invest in Others provides a platform for financial professionals to make an impact on the causes they care about. Its awards and grant programs recognize and amplify the philanthropic work of financial advisors, employees and firms who give their time, talents, and resources to support diverse nonprofits within their communities. Financial professionals can apply for grants and awards from Invest in Others that provide critical funding and visibility for nonprofits. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has donated more than $4 million to 400+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans, and more.

