InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Keyboard for Posting Scripture (DAL 260)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new keyboard to assist when posting Bible verses or scripture in messages or on social media," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Texas, "so I invented the AMEN BIBLE KEYBOARD. My design would increase convenience when discussing Biblical topics or preaching online."

The invention provides an effective way to post Bible verses on chat and social media platforms. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a search engine to locate and copy specific scripture. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide added educational and spiritual value. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for religious individuals, Christian churches, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

