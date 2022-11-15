Henkel and Carbon Expand Strategic Partnership to Provide Customers Superior Materials and Printing Capabilities

Customers will have more options than ever when using Carbon DLS, enabling teams to create better products in less time, from design to production

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMNEXT -- Henkel and Carbon today announced the expansion of their strategic relationship to offer several new resins, which are expected to be available on the Carbon idea-to-production platform in 2023. This follows the successful 2020 launch of LOCTITE IND405 Clear, a tough, clear resin that is used in production applications such as enclosures and housings.

Loctite IND147, fully validated for shipping as of Formnext 2022, is a photopolymer resin with high stiffness and high-temperature resistance. It was created for product designers and engineers who need a quick and easy way to print molds, fixtures, and manufacturing tools with smooth surfaces and accurate dimensions used under high-heat applications in industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Additional resins from the expanding partnership are also expected to become available in 2023.

"The expansion of our partnership with Carbon follows the success we've had together and builds on our shared focus on production applications and better end-use parts for our customers," said Sam Bail, Director of 3D Printing Sales from Henkel. "Carbon's platform allows us to provide LOCTITE 3D printing's unique industrial resins, creating more value for our customers."

This strategic partnership builds on the unique combination of Carbon's open material platform and DLS printing process with Henkel´s materials expertise, providing a portfolio of resins while expanding the possibilities for end-use parts, in less time.

"We've shared a great deal of success with Henkel and are thrilled to further expand our partnership with these new resins," said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials from Carbon. "With this partnership, Carbon has the most comprehensive one-part and dual-cure resin portfolio in the industry, providing an open solution for customers to create better products in less time."

Formnext 2022 attendees can learn more about Henkel resins validated for the Carbon platform in the Carbon booth at Formnext (Hall 11.1 D22), or visit www.carbon3d.com . Henkel will also be showcasing their material portfolio at the show (Hall 11.1 E29), or visit www.LoctiteAM.com

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations, and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In fiscal 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

