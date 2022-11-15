GI Partners Hires Matt Barker to Expand Data Infrastructure Strategy into Europe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, announced today that Matt Barker has joined GI Data Infrastructure as a Managing Director based in London, UK to lead digital infrastructure investing in Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/GI Partners) (PRNewswire)

GI Data Infrastructure is a sector-focused value-add infrastructure investment strategy, which invests in data transport, data center, wireless access, and tech-enabled infrastructure operating companies. GI Partners has been investing in the data infrastructure space, primarily in North America, since the Firm's founding in 2001. Prior to joining GI Partners, Mr. Barker was a partner with 3i Infrastructure where he led numerous digital infrastructure investments in multiple European countries.

"I'm pleased to join GI Partners to lead their expansion of the GI Data Infrastructure strategy in Europe. GI Partners is widely recognized as a smart and longstanding investor in the space, and I look forward to contributing to their deep track record of building leading digital infrastructure companies," said Matt Barker.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to GI Partners. We are excited about the investing opportunity for value-add data infrastructure in Europe. Matt has an impressive background of working closely with high quality management teams to drive growth and strong returns in this sector. We look forward to adding his leadership and investment experience to our team, " said Mark Prybutok and Brendan Scollans, co-heads of the GI Data Infrastructure strategy.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 140 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has assets under management totaling $33 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

chris@tofallipr.com

Gretchen Robinson

GI Partners

GRobinson@gipartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GI Partners