Estrella Jalisco celebrates Mexico's Pursuit of an "Estrella" alongside World Cup fans nationwide

One of the fastest growing Mexican imports in the U.S. is partnering with Mexico National Team player Alexis Vega to encourage U.S. fans to attend "Vamos Por La Estrella" viewing parties across the country

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the FIFA World Cup 92 years ago, only three Latin American countries have won the highly coveted championship: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. This year, Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican lager with over 100 years of brewing tradition, wants to bring fans together to celebrate the pursuit of Mexico's first championship, and its first "Estrella," at three "Vamos Por La Estrella" events.

With a fanbase of 60 million in the United States alone, the Mexico National Team has the most engaged and passionate fan base of any soccer league in the world. That is why Estrella Jalisco is partnering with Mexico National Team player Alexis Vega to invite fans to cheer for Mexico's victory at this year's World Cup at one of three "Vamos Por La Estrella" viewing parties across the country.

On Saturday, November 26, the day Mexico goes up against Argentina in Qatar, Estrella Jalisco will simultaneously sponsor three epic, live, outdoor "Vamos Por La Estrella" watch parties for fans with beer, live music, DJs, big screens, food trucks, giveaways and special guest appearances and performances. The three parties include:

Los Angeles – Open to up to 3,000 fans in the heart of Los Angeles at L.A. Live, the watch event starts at 11:00am PST with special performance by multi-platinum selling Mexican corridos artist Natanael Cano

Phoenix – With the capacity to host up to 5,000 fans, this watch event will be held at Sportsman's Park at 12:00pm MST with special guest Gerardo Torrado , former Mexican professional footballer

Dallas – Open to up to 3,000 fans, this event will be held at Globe Life Stadium public entertainment facility starting at 1:00pm CST with a special guest, Gonzalo Pineda , former Mexican professional footballer and current head coach for Atlanta United

"The World Cup is more than just a major sporting event; it is a time for passionate soccer fans to come together, feel connected and celebrate each of their unique cultures," says Stephanie Salvador, Senior Brand Director at Estrella Jalisco. "As a beer that seeks to elevate the authentic Mexican experience, we feel the World Cup is a perfect opportunity to give these fans the experience of a lifetime as they root on their team."

The watch parties are free to attend, with "fast passes" available for purchase that secure attendees a seat at the venue. At each event, fans can expect a day for the whole family, to win giveaways, eat food from some of the best food trucks each city has to offer, cheer for the Mexico team to win their first "Estrella," and of course enjoy ice cold Estrellas and Micheladas. To purchase "fast passes" and more information and event details visit www.vamosporlaestrella.com.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned Mango and Tropical Chamoy Micheladas for a colorful spin on a Mexican classic.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

