City Wide Facility Solutions Enters Sixth New State in 2022 with Location in Des Moines

Longtime Business Owners Bring Premier Facility Solutions to the Hawkeye State

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 86th location and first location for the state. The new office will serve the Des Moines metro area – as far north as Ames and southeast to Ottumwa.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Des Moines and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Jason Cooper has partnered with Troy and Mitch Wayman – owners of the existing Wichita and NW Arkansas locations – to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 4434 114th St. in Urbandale.

"City Wide has a great business model that provides stellar support to its owners, which is one of the reasons I decided to take this step in business ownership," said Cooper. "I'm looking forward to operating this business and am proud our location will have an emphasis on creating a ripple effect in our community in Iowa by helping others through our business as well as participating in local volunteering efforts."

Cooper joins City Wide Facility Solutions with more than 20 years of experience in industrial sales, selling solutions to the pulp and paper industry. He has experience in helping troubleshoot customers' problems, consultative selling and in business-to-business sales that will well-equip him to run the Des Moines office. Troy Wayman and Mitch Wayman have owned and operated the Wichita, Kansas location of City Wide Facility Solutions since 2016 and helped open their second location last month, in Rogers, Arkansas. They both have backgrounds owning and operating businesses in the service industry and owning commercial properties prior to joining City Wide.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Ohio in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Des Moines and the services it manages, please visit desmoines.gocitywide.com or call (515) 329-1499.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com .

