BETMGM SIGNS AMERICAN SOCCER STAR TIM HOWARD AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the signing of retired U.S. soccer star Tim Howard as a celebrity brand ambassador. Howard's addition to the BetMGM team launches a series of free-to-play games and promotions, among other activations, that the sports betting leader is planning in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 international soccer events and matches.

"America's excitement for soccer is at a fever pitch and I can't wait to take it to the next level with BetMGM, offering new ways for fans to get engaged in the game," said Howard. "BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting industry and I'm proud to be part of the team ahead of the greatest tournament in all of sports."

BetMGM's free-to-play games and daily challenges throughout the 2022 tournament include:

$250,000 Bracket – BetMGM players will have the opportunity to compete for a $250,000 grand prize by correctly predicting a perfect bracket. If nobody correctly predicts a perfect bracket, the free-to-enter competition will reward $50,000 to the user with the most accurate bracket. Additionally, participants will win $5 in free bets for each group winner correctly selected.

Tim Howard's Shootout Challenge – The daily free-to-play game will give BetMGM players the opportunity to face off against the iconic American goalie in a shootout. Participants are guaranteed to win a range of prizes including $100 in free bets.

New Customer Offer – Any sports fan who signs up for a BetMGM account during the tournament will earn a risk-free bet up to $1,000 . New users who bet $10 on their first game will be rewarded $200 in free bets if a goal is scored.

Existing Customer Offers – During the tournament, all current BetMGM customers will have access to a portfolio of benefits including risk-free, one-game-parlay wagers, daily odds boosts and tokens, as well as insurance on wagers placed on the first goal scorer.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Tim Howard's performances on the pitch thrilled a generation of U.S. soccer fans. With Tim's support, we will bring a similar level of excitement to our customers through various games and interactive opportunities."

Howard was a mainstay on the U.S. Men's National Team, holding the record for most saves by a U.S. goalkeeper in a World Cup game. Howard won the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was voted the CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Following more than two decades in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer and international play, Howard cemented his legacy as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Howard will engage with BetMGM players and MGM Rewards members through public and private events, both virtual and in-person. He also will appear in BetMGM social media content and make guest appearances on nationwide radio and television programs.

BetMGM's promotions for the tournament will be available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Ontario, Canada.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

