Allot Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenues were $25.0 million compared with $38.2 million in the third quarter of last year;

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 67%;

GAAP operating loss was $13.1 million and non-GAAP operating loss was $10.8 million ;

GAAP net loss was $12.9 million and non-GAAP net loss was $10.6 million .

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, management reiterates its guidance expectations as follows:

Maintaining guidance for full year revenues of $125 million to $130 million , with expectations that full year revenues will trend toward the lower end of the range;

Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of approximately $180 million for the full year;

Continues to expect additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of more than $180 million for the full year;

Continues to expect December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $50 -52 million,

Continues to expect December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be approximately $9 million ;

Continues to expect recurring security revenue to be approximately $7 million for 2022.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "While our third quarter ended as we had expected, we are obviously striving to achieve much more in the future. I am very proud that Verizon selected Allot to enable network-based security services for their SMB customers. I believe that this decision by Verizon proves that network-based security is becoming a significant part of the offering for operators."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "We remain committed to reach profitability for the full year 2024. This will be achieved via revenue growth, mainly through the SECaaS business, but also through tight expense control. We also expect our loss in 2023 to be significantly lower than in 2022. I continue to strongly believe in the potential for our SECaaS solution for protecting consumers as well as its ability to bring Allot into a new era of growth and profitability."

Q3 2022 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $25.0 million, a decrease of 34% compared to $38.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million (gross margin of 65.4%), a 38% decline compared with $26.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%) in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million (gross margin of 67.2%), a 37% decline compared with $26.8 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the third quarter of 2021. The lower level of revenue in the third quarter was impacted the gross margin level.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.9 million, or $0.35 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, or $0.28 per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, short-term bank deposits and investments as of September 30, 2022 totaled $98.1 million, compared to $85.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Performance Metrics

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the applicable customer segments only subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2022

2021



2022

2021

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 25,040

$ 38,155



$ 89,708

$ 104,626 Cost of revenues 8,663

11,624



28,697

32,037 Gross profit 16,377

26,531



61,011

72,589

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 12,919

12,148



37,429

34,088 Sales and marketing 12,603

12,901



36,512

37,312 General and administrative 3,939

3,720



12,279

11,000 Total operating expenses 29,461

28,769



86,220

82,400 Operating loss (13,084)

(2,238)



(25,209)

(9,811) Financial and other income, net 471

(146)



1,338

163 Loss before income tax expenses (12,613)

(2,384)



(23,871)

(9,648)

















Tax expenses 319

689



1,421

1,362 Net Loss (12,932)

(3,073)



(25,292)

(11,010)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.35)

$ (0.08)



$ (0.69)

$ (0.31)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.35)

$ (0.08)



$ (0.69)

$ (0.31)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 37,198,187

36,286,436



36,702,045

35,923,853

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 37,198,187

36,286,436



36,702,045

35,923,853

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,663

$ 11,624

$ 28,697

$ 32,037 Share-based compensation (1) (291)

(161)

(810)

(444) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

(456)

(456) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,220

$ 11,311

$ 27,431

$ 31,137

















GAAP gross profit $ 16,377

$ 26,531

$ 61,011

$ 72,589 Gross profit adjustments 443

313

1,266

900 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,820

$ 26,844

$ 62,277

$ 73,489

















GAAP operating expenses $ 29,461

$ 28,769

$ 86,220

$ 82,400 Share-based compensation (1) (1,879)

(2,248)

(6,066)

(5,670) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,582

$ 26,521

$ 80,154

$ 76,730

















GAAP financial and other income $ 471

$ (146)

$ 1,338

$ 163 Exchange rate differences* 32

352

(357)

442 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 503

$ 206

$ 981

$ 605

















GAAP taxes on income $ 319

$ 689

$ 1,421

$ 1,362 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

5

-

(164) Changes in tax related items (25)

-

(75)

- Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 294

$ 694

$ 1,346

$ 1,198

















GAAP Net Loss $ (12,932)

$ (3,073)

$ (25,292)

$ (11,010) Share-based compensation (1) 2,170

2,409

6,876

6,114 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

456

456 Exchange rate differences* 32

352

(357)

442 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

(5)

-

164 Changes in tax related items

25

-

75

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (10,553)

$ (165)

$ (18,242)

$ (3,834)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.35)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.69)

$ (0.31) Share-based compensation 0.06

0.07

0.19

0.17 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.00

0.01

0.02 Exchange rate differences* (0.0)

0.01

(0.00)

0.01 Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded -

(0.00)

-

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.28)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.11)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,198,187

36,286,436

36,702,045

35,923,853



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 37,198,187

36,286,436

36,702,045

35,923,853

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 291

$ 161

$ 810

$ 444

Research and development costs, net 704

759

2,393

1,853

Sales and marketing 727

960

2,259

2,472

General and administrative 448

529

1,414

1,345



$ 2,170

$ 2,409

$ 6,876

$ 6,114

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152

$ 456

$ 456



$ 152

$ 152

$ 456

$ 456























































TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,587

$ 11,717 Short-term bank deposits

84,115

60,720 Restricted deposits

1,100

1,480 Available-for-sale marketable securities

4,261

11,531 Trade receivables, net

34,688

30,829 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,592

8,490 Inventories

12,676

11,092 Total current assets

153,019

135,859









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

-

215 Severance pay fund

359

407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,368

8,513 Trade receivables, net

7,224

6,643 Other assets

1,060

1,639 Total long-term assets

15,011

17,417









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

15,016

15,000 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,433

35,138









Total assets

$ 217,479

$ 203,414









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 6,053

$ 3,940 Deferred revenues

25,551

22,138 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,502

2,785 Other payables and accrued expenses

26,503

26,250 Total current liabilities

60,609

55,113









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

9,374

15,942 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,621

5,467 Accrued severance pay

871

884 Convertible debt

39,525

- Total long-term liabilities

52,391

22,293









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

104,479

126,008









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 217,479

$ 203,414





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (12,932)

$ (3,073)

$ (25,292)

$ (11,010) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 1,373

1,151

4,119

3,380 Stock-based compensation 2,171

2,409

6,877

6,114 Amortization of intangible assets 235

235

705

706 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 15

16

35

(44) Decrease in other assets 143

103

579

1,144 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 36

58

84

165 Changes in operating leases, net (421)

344

(984)

(367) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 367

(281)

(4,440)

(10,537) Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,176

183

283

3,705 Decrease (Increase) in inventories (420)

399

(1,584)

3,688 Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net -

(10)

-

165 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 3,050

(168)

2,113

(704) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (295)

(1,450)

(2,258)

(2,073) Decrease in deferred revenues (4,284)

(5,288)

(3,155)

11,324 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 1,441

(133)

(82)

(3,497) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

-

121

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (8,295)

(5,505)

(22,879)

2,159















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit -

2,474

380

(400) Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 2,000

(3,500)

(23,180)

(27,700) Purchase of property and equipment (1,579)

(962)

(4,135)

(4,591) Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 1,000

2,353

7,030

9,932 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,421

365

(19,905)

(22,759)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

193

250

2,660 Issuance of convertible debt -

-

39,404

- Net cash provided by financing activities -

193

39,654

2,660































Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,874)

(4,947)

(3,130)

(17,940) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,461

10,606

11,717

23,599















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 8,587

$ 5,659

$ 8,587

$ 5,659

























































Other financial metrics (Unaudited)















U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees,% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares





























Q3-2022

YTD 2022

FY 2021





Revenues geographic breakdown

















Americas

3.1 12 % 16.2 18 % 19.4 14 %





EMEA

15.3 61 % 50.0 56 % 82.0 56 %





Asia Pacific

6.6 27 % 23.5 26 % 44.2 30 %









25.0 100 % 89.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

























Revenue breakdown by type

















Products

10.1 40 % 44.0 49 % 88.1 60 %





Professional Services 2.6 10 % 8.6 10 % 15.2 11 %





SECaaS (Security as a Service) 1.7 7 % 4.9 5 % 4.1 3 %





Support & Maintenance 10.6 43 % 32.2 36 % 38.2 26 %









25.0 100 % 89.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

























Revenues per customer type

















CSP

19.4 78 % 71.3 80 % 116.9 80 %





Enterprise

5.6 22 % 18.4 20 % 28.7 20 %









25.0 100 % 89.7 100 % 145.6 100 %

























% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 41 %

47 %

51 %



























Total number of full time employees 770

770

741





(end of period)







































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 37.2

36.7

36.1





















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 39.3

39.1

38.4





















































SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





































Q3-2022: 1.7



















Q2-2022: 1.7



















Q1-2022: 1.5



















Q4-2021: 1.3











































SECaaS ARR* (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



































Sep. 2022: 6.9



















Dec. 2021: 5.2



















Dec. 2020: 2.7



















Dec. 2019: 0.5











































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12



























































































ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

























Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022 target

2021 vs. 2020

2022 (target) vs. 2021



Support & maintenance ARR * 31.2

42.0

41-43

35 %

(2%) -2%































SECaaS ARR **

2.7

5.2

9

93 %

73 %































Total ARR

33.9

47.2

50-52

39 %

6%-10%































* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4.







** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the month of December and multiplied by 12.































