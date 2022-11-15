AIGA Launches New Professional Design Certification

In partnership with leading learning provider, MindEdge, AIGA is pleased to share this new professional certification with the design community

This new certification will help designers grow their careers, build leadership skills, and advance the profession

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing needs of designers, AIGA, the professional association for design, has launched a new design certification program geared toward Design Professionals and Design Leaders. In partnership with leading online learning provider, MindEdge Learning, AIGA is aiming to fill a knowledge gap needed for the future advancement of the design profession.

In AIGA Design POV research, approximately 90% of community members who had a point of view about the topic said they would be interested in an AIGA professional certification. Certifications help to build best practices for the profession, and AIGA believes that this new program will help advance the profession, bring design to the executive table, and make design a strategic function in organizations. The knowledge/learning assessment portion of the certification will cover four areas, including: business fundamentals for designers, design foundations, law for designers, and standards of professional practice.

Through this certification, AIGA is looking to create inclusive pathways for those where a degree is not a viable path, and also for those individuals who have learned their craft in action and want to validate their professionalism. This pathway allows for both traditional and non-traditional backgrounds to be included and acknowledged in the profession.

Two professional certifications will be offered as part of this new program:

AIGA Professional Designer: This certification is aimed at professionals with at least one year of professional experience.

AIGA Design Leader: This certification is geared towards professionals with at least seven years of professional design experience.

"The AIGA Professional Design Certification represents a commitment to the design profession and to lifelong learning. This new online design certification program is open to design practitioners at every level who are committed to expanding their careers and the profession," said Manuhuia Barcham, AIGA Board Chair and Principal of Archetekt, a Strategic Design and Futuring firm based in Seattle, Washington. "I'm excited about this program not only for AIGA but for the future of design."

"AIGA's new certification will help designers build skills and establish mastery of their craft, providing them with a long-term competitive advantage," said Jefferson Flanders, president and CEO of MindEdge Learning. "We're delighted to be partnering with AIGA, the oldest and largest professional membership organization for design, to build this new professional certification for the design community."

To learn more about the new AIGA Professional Design Certification program, explore eligibility, and apply, visit AIGA.org.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 4 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources—from academic courseware to professional development courses—MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education.

About AIGA

AIGA, the professional association for design, advances design as a professional craft, strategic advantage, and vital cultural force. As the largest community of design advocates, AIGA brings together practitioners, enthusiasts, and patrons to amplify the voice of design and creates the vision for a collective future. AIGA defines global standards and ethical practices, guides design education, inspires designers and the public, enhances professional development, and makes powerful tools and resources accessible to all.

