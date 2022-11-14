Fisher Investments Recognized on 2022 Top 100 Places to Work List

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was recognized on a list of the 2022 Top 100 Places to Work in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area by The Dallas Morning News. Fisher Investments also received special honors for "Best Benefits."

The Dallas Morning News and Energage, an employee research firm, evaluate anonymous employee survey feedback from regional employers to create the list. The list spotlights organizations that promote a healthy workplace culture.

"Fostering a healthy, positive work environment for our employees is core to our mission to help more clients with their investment goals," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. He continued, "We're honored to be recognized for our benefits services and as a top workplace in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Fisher Investments earned the Top 100 Places to Work recognition based on anonymous survey feedback from the firm's Dallas-area employees. Energage's Top Workplaces survey evaluates 15 measures of an organization's workplace culture. Scoring well indicates a healthy and productive culture and highly engaged employees.

Fisher Investments was also named to several other notable workplace recognition lists earlier in 2022, including Top Workplaces USA, Top Workplaces in Financial Services, Top Workplaces in Oregon and SW Washington, and Top Workplaces for DE&I Practices.

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets around the world, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Over the last decade, Ken has regularly appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN International, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, and numerous other financial news outlets. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

This recognition is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC and the Top Workplaces organization. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers Top Workplaces identifies as critical to an organization's success. To qualify, companies must have 150 or more employees in the United States and achieve a workplace survey response rate of 35% or higher. Neither Fisher Investments nor its affiliates pay to be considered and selected for this award.

