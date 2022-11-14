EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS - 3rd QUARTER 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 10 commercial jets and 23 executive jets (15 light / 8 mid/super-midsize jets) in 3Q22, bringing YTD deliveries to 27 commercial jets and 52 executive jets (33 light /19 mid/super-midsize jets). Although deliveries have been back ended to 4Q22 due to supply chain challenges in 2022, they are close to historical average for the quarter.

Reported 3Q22 consolidated gross margin of 19.1% compared to 19.0% reported in 3Q21 . As a reference, 9M22 consolidated gross margin of 20.9% higher than 16.0% reported in same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$50 million and US$93 million , respectively, yielding Adj. EBIT margin of 5.4% and Adj. EBITDA margin of 10.0% .

Free cash flow (FCF) in 3Q22 was negative US$109.4 million , mainly explained by working capital increase due to higher deliveries in 4Q22 which will reverse to a positive trend.

The Company finished the quarter with net debt of US$1.275 billion , or US$0.53 billion less than 3Q21 in line with the strategy to reduce interest expenses.

A revolving credit facility of up to US$650 million with 14 financial institutions was signed to increase our liquidity and improve our capital structure , following Embraer liability management strategy, or reducing gross debt and interest expenses.

We reaffirm all aspects of our 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, with an increase in our Free Cash Flow guidance from US$50 million or better to US$150 million or better.

