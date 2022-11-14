Doobie Delivery Expands Direct-to-Consumer Cannabis Program through a Partnership with Vaporizer Brand Fernway

Announcement marks Doobie's second major direct-to-consumer partnership with a leading brand

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a multi-state cannabis delivery service, announced today that it has launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) partnership with Fernway, a top-selling vaporizer brand in Massachusetts. Doobie provides a convenient and safe way to get the nation's leading cannabis products delivered directly to customers. Now through Doobie Direct , the company's DTC delivery solution for cannabis brands, consumers can order Fernway products directly on the Fernway website .

In addition to launching delivery operations with Fernway, Doobie has implemented Fernway's new recycling initiative . "We are thrilled to expand our direct-to-consumer program through a partnership with Fernway to bring their best-in-class vapes directly to consumers' homes," said Doobie Co-founder, Ericca Kennedy. "We're also proud to support Fernway's recycling efforts, an important step toward making the cannabis industry more sustainable," she added.

"It's been our pleasure working with Doobie to provide our fans who like home delivery with an easy new way to get their favorite Fernways," said Liam O'Brien, Co-Founder and CMO of Fernway.

Doobie kicked off Doobie Direct through a partnership with Cann, the nation's leading cannabis seltzer. Doobie's Co-Founder Jessie Powell said, "We are excited to continue building our Doobie Direct program and we look forward to providing Fernway customers with their favorite products without ever having to leave their homes."

Doobie's product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com , which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions. Doobie empowers consumers to be confident in their choices and delighted with their experiences, ensuring that happiness is delivered.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. The company currently operates in Arizona, California, Massachusetts and Missouri.

To learn more, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243) and follow Doobie on Instagram , Facebook and Linkedin .

About Fernway

Fernway is the #1 recreational cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts and is based in the city of Northampton. Fernway vapes are recyclable and currently sold in over 170 dispensaries across the state. By combining premium custom hardware, exceptional terpenes and ultra pure cannabis oil, Fernway offers the best-in-class vapes you deserve.

To learn more, visit fernway.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

