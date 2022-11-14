Crash Champions Founder, CEO Matt Ebert Named Executive of the Year by BodyShop Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, LLC ('Crash Champions' or the 'Company'), one of the nation's fastest-growing independent collision repair service providers, today proudly announced that founder and CEO, Matt Ebert, has been named the 2022 Multi-Shop Executive of the Year by BodyShop Business, one of the leading information sources for the collision repair industry. The award was presented November 2 at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

"I want to congratulate Matt on being named our Multi-Shop Executive of the Year," said Jason Stahl, editor of BodyShop Business. "He is a results-driven operator who has overseen the transformation of Crash Champions from a regional operator in Chicago to the third-largest MSO in the country. While leading one of the fastest-growing collision repair companies in America, Matt has never wavered from his commitment to his team members and the communities in which they operate. His strategic vision, work ethic and passion for people are terrific representations of our industry and make him deserving of this recognition."

First presented in 1984, the BodyShop Business Awards annually recognize collision repair visionaries — leaders who have experienced great success by being forward-thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners are selected based on experience, special achievements, as well as involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

"It is an honor to receive this award and humbling to be included among the industry peers that have been recognized by BodyShop Business over the course of the award's distinguished history," said Ebert. "When I first began my journey as a Chicagoland general manager in 1997, I could never have dreamed that one day I would lead a coast-to-coast network of more than 580 collision repair centers, but the Company's success to date is a testament to the talents of our team members in making this a reality. Each Crash Champions location is driven by a dedication to customer service and workplace satisfaction. This award is further validation of our team philosophy."

Crash Champions is the only founder-led national automotive collision repair operator, currently serving customers and business partners across 35 states at more than 580 locations. Ebert founded the business in 1999, as a single repair center outside of Chicago and has since accelerated his vision of building a premier operationally-centric organization that serves customers with a premier repair experience.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is a leading independent collision repair company operating more than 580 state-of-the-art centers across 35 states and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1999 as a single repair center outside Chicago by industry veteran and entrepreneur Matt Ebert, today Crash Champions is one of the fastest-growing and largest founder-led and operated collision repair MSOs in America. For more information, visit www.crashchampions.com.

