Sonae took 300 employees to Web Summit

Among the employees attending are investors, designers, analysts, store staff, engineers, and directors from Sonae companies

Investment intends to contribute to the employees' personal and professional development, and is part of the digitalisation movement taking place across the Group

PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonae companies took more than 300 employees to this year's edition of Web Summit, the world's largest tech and innovation conference, as showcased in the highlights video. This makes for over 1,000 entries throughout editions, a significant demonstration of the Group's ongoing investment in the personal and professional development of its people. The goal is to enhance knowledge and competences in areas that are crucial for business innovation and digital transformation.

The group of attending employees include professionals within Sonae's several companies, namely from retail (MC, Worten and Zeitreel), from real estate (Sierra), from financial services (Universo), from investment management (Bright Pixel) and from the Group's holding. The Sonae people attending represent several different professional areas and functional levels, including researchers, designers, analysts, store front staff, engineers, architects, project managers, sales managers, board members and directors, among others. It should also be noted that more than half of those attending are women, furthering the development of women's talent in a sector where it is still lacking.

João Günther Amaral, Member of Sonae's Executive Committee, says that, "Being curious, constantly updating our knowledge, and learning every day are all characteristics we value at Sonae, which are vital for us to be successful in an ever-changing world. Thus, I am very proud to see more than 300 of our Sonae employees seek more knowledge in the most different areas, valuing the privilege of having Web Summit in Portugal."

Web Summit took place in Lisbon, Portugal, between 1st and 4th November, and welcomed over 70 thousand participants from all over the world, representing a key forum of discussion and knowledge-building for participants, who will benefit from lectures by more than 900 speakers.

Sonae exists to create a lasting positive impact on businesses, people, communities and on the planet. Managing a diverse portfolio of leading businesses in retail, financial services, technology, investments, real estate and telecommunications, with presence in over 60 countries, we make the most of our expertise and push ourselves to create the future we all want and need. Creating today a better tomorrow, for all.

