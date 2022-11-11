Lone Wolf introduces Leads+, a turnkey solution for real estate agents to attract seller leads

New solution combines digital marketing, lead generation and qualification, and CRM

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in North American residential real estate software, is excited to announce the launch of Leads+, a powerful turnkey platform designed to help real estate agents attract seller leads and close more deals, faster and at a lower cost. The new solution debuts this weekend at the first-ever NAR NXT event in Orlando, Florida.

For agents today, it's more challenging than ever to find the time to make face-to-face connections with clients while facilitating the sophisticated, straightforward digital communication process that consumers expect. With social media, advertising, and digital engagement standards shifting as often as market conditions, it's a lot to keep up with.

Leads+ makes it easy for agents to connect with highly qualified leads—and vice versa—through a combination of human and technology-run follow-up using proven conversion strategies and techniques. The solution brings together Lone Wolf's automated online advertising and lead qualification features to capture and deliver new sellers and listing opportunities to agents. It identifies ad copy, placement, and budget to attract attention and directs potential leads to landing pages monitored and tested for conversion. The solution then pulls the received information into Lone Wolf's CRM for easy follow-up and nurture.

"We are thrilled to introduce Leads+ to the real estate industry and continue the momentum of transformative solutions for agents," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "It's our priority to simplify real estate for all. Leads+ ensures that agents have the time and flexibility to do what they do best—help people find home—with the support of real estate's best technology."

As a done-for-you service for agents, Leads+:

Launches digital ads based on previous high-performing campaigns, geo-targeting, and generic content to reach a wide audience of qualified sellers online.

Creates high-converting, branded landing pages to capture consumers' attention and information.

Combines personal and automated nurturing to qualify and deliver seller leads on a regular basis.

Uploads all client details into CRM for easy contact management and follow-up.

This means that agents can run a full lead generation and nurture program—without needing to worry about creating or editing ads, building landing pages, spending a lot of time on manual tasks for lead nurture, or staying compliant in a constantly changing digital engagement landscape.

"Agents today don't want more complex technology. They want to find new opportunities and connect with more potential sellers," said Aaron Kardell, VP of Product at Lone Wolf. "We designed Leads+ to combine the most powerful features agents use to build their business, focus on their clients, and stop worrying about DIY manual tasks."

Leads+ is now available to real estate agents across North America. For more information, please visit the Lone Wolf Technologies website here.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

