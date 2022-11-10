Urbint Acquires iRestore to Seamlessly Integrate AI into the Field

Deploying consumer-grade mobile capabilities to operational risk reduction will increase usage, prevent more incidents and save lives.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, announced today that it has acquired iRestore, a no-code mobile workforce management platform serving energy utilities. The deal brings together Urbint's incident prevention technology with best-in-class mobile field applications, increasing the adoption and effectiveness of AI for operational risk reduction.

"The biggest obstacle for infrastructure operations teams implementing AI technology is getting users to adopt it and feed the right insights from the field back into the system," said Corey Capasso, CEO of Urbint. "By bringing the predictive power of Urbint's AI solutions together with iRestore's mobile capabilities, we're going to seamlessly standardize and integrate a risk-driven approach across all operational programs."

"Urbint has had a tremendous impact in reducing operational risk across the critical infrastructure sector, and I'm excited about the combined impact of our technologies," said Deepak Swamy, CEO of iRestore. "By adding iRestore's no-code app platform, we can together scale our ability to design, build and configure transformational solutions to keep workers, assets, communities, and the environment safe."

iRestore's mobile development team has built easy-to-use mobile applications for field operations from storm response to vegetation management, in use by North American utilities serving more than 25 million customers. iRestore is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urbint.

Capasso added, "Urbint's goal is to transform how the infrastructure sector manages operational risk. With this acquisition, we're one step closer to making that goal a reality."

About Urbint:

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com.

