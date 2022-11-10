James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens New Location in Irving

Guests can register for a drawing to win a James Avery gift card.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new store in MacArthur Park. The new store is located at S 7601 N MacArthur Blvd, Suite 195, Irving, TX, 75063.

"We're excited to expand in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and open our new store at MacArthur Park in Irving," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "We hope this new location adds a convenient location for our existing customers while introducing new customers to James Avery's unique designs."

Just in time for Christmas shopping, the new store offers classic designs customers know and love, including colorful charms, statement rings and keepsake collections of jewelry to celebrate the special moments of life. Starting today, guests are invited to register for gift card drawings. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 12 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

Store manager Joseph Dellasandro and his team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store, use Curbside Pickup, or Buy Online, Pick-up in Store options at JamesAvery.com. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 110 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 240 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations. Follow us @JAMESAVERY on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @JAMESAVERYJEWELRY on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind-the-scenes content.

About the Drawings

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted November 10 through November 12. Hourly drawings on November 12 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the MacArthur Park James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

View original content:

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry