DANCING WITH THE STARS JUDGE CARRIE ANN INABA TO HOST THE CHANGE YOUR BRAIN FOUNDATION'S INAUGURAL EVENT TO END MENTAL ILLNESS

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba will host the Change Your Brain Foundation's first-ever fundraising event, "The End of Mental Illness," on December 7th, 2022 at the historic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. She will be joined by a host of other brain health advocates, including actress Jennie Garth, talk show host Leeza Gibbons, renowned memory coach Jim Kwik, biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey, and TV personality Jason Wahler. Founded by neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and 18-time national bestselling author Daniel G. Amen, MD, the Foundation's mission is to end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health.

Carrie Ann Inaba will be sharing her incredible life-changing journey from emotional pain, anxiousness, brain fog, and more, to a healthier brain and a happier life. She will detail how brain SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) imaging and a "brain-directed" treatment plan helped improve her symptoms quickly. "Her follow-up brain scan eight months later showed dramatic improvement," says Dr. Amen.

The Change Your Brain Foundation is focused on three key initiatives:

Providing financial support to people in need—including children, teens, firefighters, veterans, mothers, fathers, seniors—who require this innovative brain-directed treatment model. Funding cutting-edge research to transform psychiatry away from being a pharmaceutical-driven medical specialty that virtually never looks at the organ it treats to a brain-health specialty that uses the latest in neuroimaging technology to understand the brain, along with natural ways to heal it. Creating a brain health revolution through education at all levels.

The Change Your Brain Foundation event will be raising funds to help change the lives of people who are struggling with skyrocketing issues, such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, and memory loss. Tickets for the event are still available but are selling out quickly. All contributions are tax-deductible and will make a major difference in the lives of those the Foundation will be able to serve.

The Change Your Brain Foundation, founded by Daniel Amen, MD, is on a mission to end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health through research, education, and patient care, assuring happier, more fulfilling lives for people in need.

