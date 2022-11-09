TEAMSTERS MEMBERS WIN BIG AT THE POLLS

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Joint Council 32 and Local 120 President Tom Erickson about Tuesday night's election results in Minnesota, which delivered a big victory for Teamster members and other friends of labor no matter what side of the political aisle they stand on.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Teamsters worked hard this year to help get candidates elected that will protect our rights to collectively bargain, increase job growth, enhance worker safety protections, and so much more.

"Congratulations to Governor Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Auditor Julie Blaha, and the DFL House and Senate caucus leaders Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senator Melissa Lopez-Franzen on a successful night. Keeping a strong anti-right to work governor in office was our biggest focus and now it's time to hold these candidates accountable during upcoming legislative session."

Hannah Alstead, Teamsters Joint Council 32 political coordinator, added, "Labor proved this election that we are still in this fight and that's because of all the people who stepped up to help create pro-labor majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate. Thank you to the many Teamsters who came out to support our candidates through door knocks, lit drops, and rallies. Unions must fight to protect the rights which labor has won."

Contact:

Hannah Alstead, (218) 591-0428

alsteadh@teamstersjc32.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 32