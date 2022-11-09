KAZIA TO PRESENT PAXALISIB DATA IN ADULT AND PEDIATRIC BRAIN CANCER AT SOCIETY FOR NEURO-ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, today announced that final data from its phase II study of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma will be the subject of an oral presentation at the upcoming annual meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), which will be held from 17-20 November in Tampa, FL.

The oral presentation will build on key findings previously presented at the ASCO and ESMO annual meetings earlier in the year.

In addition, Professor Matt Dun from the Hunter Medical Research Institute at the University of Newcastle, Australia, will present the latest data from his ongoing research with paxalisib in diffuse midline gliomas, an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer.

ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Title: Multi-center, phase 2 study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and preliminary efficacy of paxalisib in newly diagnosed adult patients with unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM).

Date: Saturday, 19 November

Session: Clinical Trials: Non-immunologic

Presenter: Professor Patrick Wen – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Abstract ID: CTNI-27

PLENARY PRESENTATION

Title: Preclinical and case study examination of the combination of the CLPP agonist ONC201 with the PI3K/AKT inhibitor paxalisib for the treatment of diffuse midline glioma.

Date: Friday, 18 November

Session: Preclinical Experimental Therapeutics

Presenter: Professor Matt Dun – Hunter Medical Research Institute

Abstract ID: EXTH-12

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib is or has been the subject of ten clinical trials in this disease. A completed phase II study in glioblastoma reported promising signals of efficacy in 2021, and a pivotal study for registration, GBM AGILE, is ongoing, with final data expected in 2H CY2023. Other clinical trials are ongoing in brain metastases, diffuse midline gliomas, and primary CNS lymphoma, with several of these having reported encouraging interim data.

Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020, and for atypical teratoid / rhabdoid tumours (AT/RT) in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by Dr James Garner, CEO and Managing Director.

