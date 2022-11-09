Central Research Laboratories Introduces New E Rapid Transfer Port Model

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Research Laboratories (CRL), part of Destaco and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a global leader in the remote-handling industry, today announced the release of the E Rapid Transfer Port (ERTP), a new model in its Rapid Transfer Port product family.

For 25 years, CRL has been designing its RTPs for use as transfer solutions in Life Science applications where cleanability and cleanliness are critical. The ERTP utilizes the same Double-Door Transfer System as its other RTP models and offers the following enhanced features:

An access door that can be unlatched and opened with one hand

A 45-degree handle-turn radius that frees up valuable space inside the isolator

Fewer moving parts to reduce maintenance

Standardized sizes for compatibility with most common beta-flange systems, including retrofits

Easy to clean and maintain

"We constantly work to improve our products, and the E Rapid Transfer Port follows in that proud tradition," said Rob Weber, Manager of Projects & Proposals for CRL. "The new features of the ERTP further optimize the production processes of our clients by simplifying the unit's method of operation and reducing maintenance requirements. As a result, the ERTP is the most streamlined and cost-effective solution on the market, while remaining safe and reliable."

For more information on CRL and its extensive family of remote-handling solutions, please visit crlsolutions.com.

About CRL & Destaco

Headquartered in Red Wing, MN, USA, Central Research Laboratories (CRL) became a Destaco company in 2007. It possesses more than 70 years of innovation experience in the development of remote-handling systems, including Telemanipulators, Transfer Systems, Glove Ports and Waste Drum Transfer Systems. CRL's industry-leading technology helps its customers safely and efficiently handle hazardous and sterile materials in nuclear and life science applications around the world.

Destaco, a Dover company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life science, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

